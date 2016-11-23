7-year-old homicide victim was South Dakota suspect's nephew

At the request of his mother, the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the boy as Brayden Robert-Emil Otto.

The boy was being temporarily cared for by his grandmother, 48-year-old Carol Simon, when the two were killed in a mobile home on Sunday.

Twenty-four-year-old Heath Otto is accused of strangling both Simon, who was his mother, and his nephew. Prosecutors allege Otto then slit the victims' throats to make sure they were dead.

Heath Otto is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He remains in jail, with bond set at $5 million cash only.