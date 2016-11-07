Former SD highway patrolman arrested for grand theft

Brian William Biehl, 47, has been arrested by complaint on one count of grand theft by law enforcement of seized property, a Class 4 felony. The amount taken was not disclosed.

A news release says charges stem from money taken while Biehl was employed as a law enforcement officer with the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Biehl worked as a trooper in the Chamberlain area for more than 15 years, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

“While we cannot comment on the on-going criminal case, it is important for the public to know the South Dakota Highway Patrol prides itself on being a trusted public servant. Police officers are given great trust and responsibility, and for that reason we are held to a higher standard,” said Col. Craig Price, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol in a written statement. “These allegations are serious. We are reviewing our policies and procedures to determine if there is anything we can do to prevent this from ever happening again.”

No other information is immediately available.