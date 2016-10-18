State won't seek death penalty in Sioux Falls fatal shooting

Jared Stone is accused of killing 28-year-old Baptiste White Eyes last spring. He's been in jail on murder and other charges following his April 27 arrest in Wyoming following a five-day, multistate manhunt.

Minnehaha County State's Attorney Aaron McGowan says his office is "very selective" in whether to seek the death penalty, and that this case "did not meet the necessary threshold."

Stone's attorneys in August had asked prosecutors to make up their mind about what potential punishment they would seek.