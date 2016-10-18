Defendant in child rape case wants statements thrown out

Twenty-six-year-old Ashlee Goldsmith has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree rape in the alleged October 2015 incident. She could face life in prison if convicted.

Defense attorney Shiloh McNally says any statements his client gave to law officers were involuntary, and that a recorded discussion involving Goldsmith and the child's mother and stepfather is "not complete." He also alleges the stepfather threatened Goldsmith.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Judge Robert Mandel did not immediately rule.