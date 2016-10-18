Man pleads not guilty in Foltz family burglary case

Thirty-eight-year-old Scott Davis, of Lennox, South Dakota, entered the pleas Monday in Greeley County District Court.

Authorities say Davis broke into the home of Jordan Foltz on Sept. 3 as the Foltz family attended a memorial for Sam Foltz at the Huskers' home opener. Davis is also suspected in a theft at a Greeley construction site.

Davis' next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.