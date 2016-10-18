Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man pleads not guilty in Foltz family burglary case

    By Associated Press Today at 10:34 a.m.

    GREELEY, Neb. (AP) — A man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he burglarized the home of the brother of the late Nebraska punter Sam Foltz.

    Thirty-eight-year-old Scott Davis, of Lennox, South Dakota, entered the pleas Monday in Greeley County District Court.

    Authorities say Davis broke into the home of Jordan Foltz on Sept. 3 as the Foltz family attended a memorial for Sam Foltz at the Huskers' home opener. Davis is also suspected in a theft at a Greeley construction site.

    Davis' next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.

    Explore related topics:Newscrimegreeley
    Advertisement
    randomness