Davison County Magistrate Court July 4-18

• Trey Michael Hohn, 19, Mitchell; possession alcohol by minor; $100 fine; $66 costs.

• Jared Wade Elcock, 32, Sioux Falls; domestic abuse, simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury; $109 costs; $199 restitution; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; pay a $25 domestic abuse surcharge; attend and successfully complete a program for family violence counseling and provide proof of completion to court and the state's attorney; have no like offenses; obey all laws; have no unwanted contact with the victims in this case for a period of one year.

• William MacMillan Boehm, 36, Carthage; careless driving, $134 fine; $201 costs.

• Tanner Matthews Pickner, 21, Mitchell; simple assault, intentionally cause bodily injury; $84 costs.

• Russel Eugene Phinney, 64, Mitchell; illegal turning, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• William Darrell Hoffman, 61, Parkston; speeding on state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Thomas Ray Boyko, 53, Madison; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Thomas John Campbell, 60, Sioux Falls; speeding on other roadways; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Cody Glenn Nedved, 20, Sioux Falls; disorderly conduct, $200 fine; $66 costs; five days in jail; five days suspended on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees as ordered.

• Keith Edward Davis, 47, Mitchell, possession controlled substance in schedules I and II, suspended execution of sentence, $350 fine; $104 costs; four years in the penitentiary; four years suspended; 90 days of jail time; 30 days immediately; credit for 24 days; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all federal state and local laws; court retains jurisdiction for for three years; be on probation for three years; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; be imprisoned in county jail or such other jail as maybe designated by county sheriff; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall be entitled to work release subject to rules of jail at which he is held; submit to testing of blood breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; shall enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; specifically a treatment needs assessment and follow all recommendations; shall enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during the sentence; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of time defendant is on probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; remanded to immediate custody of sheriff; repay court appointed attorney's fees.

• Patricia Diane Archambeau, 54, Mitchell; possession controlled substances in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence: $104 costs; four years in penitentiary; 90 days of jail; time to be served; 42 days immediately; 42 days credit; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all federal state and local laws; court retains jurisdiction for for three years; be on probation for three years; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; be imprisoned in county jail or such other jail as maybe designated by county sheriff; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall be entitled to work release subject to rules of jail at which he is held; submit to testing of blood breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; shall enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; specifically a treatment needs assessment and follow all recommendations; shall enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during the sentence; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of time defendant is on probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision.

• Craig David Selchert, 41, Yankton; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Lori Ohland, 47, Canton; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Tramel Shantaez Barnes, 26, Marshall, Minn.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Glarion Undre Webb, 43, Cedar Hill, Texas; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Paul Henry Simonsgaard, 72, Glendale, Ariz.; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Marshall Frederick, 51, Mitchell; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Preston Lauren Skinner, 20, Mitchell, exhibition driving, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Brittany Rae Cassidy Naser, 18, Pukwana, petty theft, second degree, $400 or less; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Adam Ray Uken, 43, Harrisburg, driving with revoked (not suspended) driver's license; $300 fine; $84 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Dee Jay Ring, 28, Corsica; obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $200 fine; $84 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Katie Renee Valle, 31, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; $104 costs; $100 restitution; four years in penitentiary; four years suspended; 120 days of jail time must be served in lieu of pen time; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; pay restitution through clerk of courts; obey all federal state and local laws; court retains jurisdiction for for three years; be on probation for three years; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; be imprisoned in county jail or such other jail as maybe designated by county sheriff; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall be entitled to work release subject to rules of jail at which held; submit to testing of blood breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; shall enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; specifically a treatment needs assessment and follow all recommendations; shall enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during the sentence; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of time defendant is on probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; report to court services her primary care provider's name and pharmacy; have a furlough to obtain a TB test and a physical.

• Justin R. West, 27, Mitchell; obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $116 fine; $84 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; conditions: pay all fines, costs and fees.

• Jacob Hunter Verry, 25, driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; as ordered by court.

• Terrance Vandersnick, 59, Geneseo, Ill., speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Louise Blair Smith, 74, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Terry Lyle Abeln, 58, Mitchell, speeding on a state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Jean Marie Morris, 69, Pierre, speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Lorry Jo Dykes, 17, Spencer; unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Paul Wayne Diaz, 48, Cherry Creek N.Y., speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Eric Scott Hagen, 31, Stafford, Va., speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Matthew John Johnson, 18, Mitchell; possession of alcohol by minor; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Anita Marie Kenyon, 34, Mitchell, possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $104 costs; five years in penitentiary, prison sentence to run concurrent with any sentences the defendant may currently be serving; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for five years; shall be imprisoned in state penitentiary for term ordered by court.

• Rodney Holzer, 55, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; $3.34 restitution; 20 days in jail; 20 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; enroll in, attend and complete at own expense a DUI class and sent written verification of successful completion to court and State's attorney; work/school/treatment is authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in a valid driver's license.

• Mario R. Cerna, 55, Kettering, Ohio; driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; 20 days in jail; 20 days suspended on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; enroll in, attend and complete at own expense, a DUI class and sent written verification of successful completion to the court and state's attorney; work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in valid driver's license.

• Christina Kathleen Merry, 47, Mitchell; reckless driving; $200 fine; $219 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Daniel Patrick Noonan, 25, Vermillion; reckless driving; $300 fine; $219 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; court acknowledges that an alcohol/drug evaluation has been obtained and orders that defendant shall follow the evaluator's recommendations and send a written verification of compliance to state's attorney office.

• Colby Chopper, 24, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; shall enroll in, attend and complete at own expense a DUI class and sent written verification of successful completion to the court and state's attorney.

• Rhonda Carson, 59, Mitchell; simple assault against law enforcement officer; suspended imposition of sentence; $104 costs; $26.20 restitution; 10 days in jail; credit for one day; conditions: pay fines and costs as ordered by court; repay Davison County for costs of prosecution; be on probation under supervision of chief court services officer; shall obey all terms set forth in probation agreement; obey all federal state and local laws; court retains jurisdiction for three years; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion of violation of any provision of this sentence; be imprisoned in county jail as designated by County Sheriff; be entitled to work release subject to rules of jail at which defendant is held; shall neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall submit to testing of blood breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay for costs of testing; enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment, or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer, specifically Stepping Stones program; enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; shall pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during the sentence; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance nor enter establishments where gambling is present; shall write an apology letter to officer within seven days and present to court services; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor or chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom the defendant is referred for compliance with sentence; upon full compliance with the terms of this suspended imposition, defendant shall bring matter to court's attention for discharge pursuant to the law; defendant is remanded to the immediate custody of sheriff.

• Dave Allen Hagemeyer, 47, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; $646 restitution; 60 days in jail; 58 days suspended; to be served consecutive within the next seven days; conditions: pay fines, costs, fees; pay restitution through clerk of courts; have no like offenses; and obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees to county; obtain an alcohol/drug evaluation by certified counselor at own expense; provide that evaluation to the court and state's attorney; follow the evaluator's recommendations; send written verification of compliance to the state's attorney.

• Tianna B. Allman, 29, possession controlled substances in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; four years in penitentiary; four years suspended; 90 days jail time in lieu of pen time; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; pay restitution through clerk of courts; obey all federal state and local laws; court retains jurisdiction for for three years; be on probation for three years; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; be imprisoned in county jail or such other jail as maybe designated by county sheriff; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall be entitled to work release subject to rules of jail at which held; submit to testing of blood breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; shall enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; specifically a treatment needs assessment and follow all recommendations; shall enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during the sentence; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of time defendant is on probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision.

• Lauren Gene Huebsch, 47, Mitchell; unauthorized ingestion of controlled drugs/substances in Schedules I or II; suspended imposition of sentence: $350 fine; $104 costs; $100 restitution; 15 days in jail; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; pay restitution through clerk of courts; obey all federal state and local laws; court retains jurisdiction for for three years; be on probation for three years; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; be imprisoned in county jail or such other jail as maybe designated by county sheriff; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall be entitled to work release subject to rules of jail at which held; submit to testing of blood breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; shall enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; specifically a treatment needs assessment and follow all recommendations; shall enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during the sentence; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of time defendant is on probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision.

• Donald Dean Garcia, 45, Mitchell; unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substances in Schedules I or II; suspended imposition of sentence: $350 fine; $104 costs; 10 days in jail to be served over the next five weekends; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; pay restitution through clerk of courts; obey all federal state and local laws; court retains jurisdiction for for three years; be on probation for three years; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; be imprisoned in county jail or such other jail as maybe designated by county sheriff; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall be entitled to work release subject to rules of jail at which held; submit to testing of blood breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; shall enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; specifically a treatment needs assessment and follow all recommendations; shall enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during the sentence; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of time defendant is on probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision.

• Karina Marie Poirier, 29, Box Elder, speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Kathryn Elaine Sheffield, 19, Bellingham, Wash.; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Bradley Ken Olson, 70, Rapid City; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Daniel Sean Alexander, 42, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Naomi Lucretia Wesche, 23, Pierson, Mich., speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Wyatt A. Petersen, 26, Brookings; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Carl Buenning, 74, Parkston, speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Emily Ann Bigelow, 18, MItchell; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs; unsafe/illegal backing, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Samuel Vene Michels, 17, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $99 fine; $66 costs.

• Badri Nepal, 24, Somerville, Maine; speeding on interstate highway; $154 fine; $66 costs.

• Lawren Noelle Rushford, 24, Mitchell; renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Philip Edwin Malde, 42, Mount Vernon; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Chipp Lee Gerlach, 43, Mount Vernon; speeding on other roadways, $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Linda Schulz, 53, Red Wing, Minn., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Tyler James Decker, 20, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael John Kinzler, 22, Mitchell; no driver's license, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Karen Trout, 59, Brooklyn Park, MInn., speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Inez A. Brown, 75, Mitchell, unsafe/illegal backing, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Travis Donald Auch, 32, Mitchell; petty theft, second degree, $400 or less; $100 fine; $66 costs; $44.88 restitution; 10 days in jail; eight days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; pay restitution through the clerk of courts; have no like offenses; obey all laws; be imprisoned in county jail or other jail as designated by Sheriff of said county and shall pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during said sentence; remanded to custody of County Sheriff to begin serving the sentence.

• Patricia Diane Archambeau, 54, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; $104 costs; 90 days jail time served as follows, 42 days immediately with 42 days credit, others to follow; conditions; pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; if deemed necessary by court services, execute a wage assignment form; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction from three years; be on probation under supervision of this circuit's chief of court services; abide by terms and conditions of probation; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that violation of provisions of sentence is happening; be imprisoned in county jail or other jail as designated by county sheriff; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages, nor enter establishments where alcohol is primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine, upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; promptly enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by court services officer; immediately enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during sentence; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; further ordered that this court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of time defendant is on probation; Court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence.

• Joshua Joseph Blood, 28, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; 20 days in jail; 20 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees; enroll in attend and complete at own expense, a DUI class and send written verification of successful completion to court and state's attorney.

• John David Abdo, 51, Sioux Falls; misprision of Felony; $300 fine; $84 costs; 30 days in jail; 26 days suspended; credit for four days; conditions: have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees.

• Joan Louise Rollag, 44, Sioux Falls; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Doug D. Eidahl, 53, Mitchell; move oversize farm machinery after dark; $120 fine.

• Joseph Allen Rokusek, 50, Olivet, speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Hannah Leah Marie Harbour, 22, Mitchell; fail to report accident to police officer, $154 fine; $66 costs.

• Jillian Beth Larson, 36, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• John Aaron Wipf, 30, Parkston; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Scott William Vanden Broek, 26, Shaughnessy, Alberta, Canada; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Thomas Kyle Lowtharp, 38, Pocahontas, Ark.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Allen W.Tolsma, 63, Stickney; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• John Frank Delmonte, 24, Lakewood, Colo., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Kevin C. Peterson, 32, Chicago, Ill., speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Susan Marie Wischnak, 47, Wagner, petty theft, second degree, $400 or less; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Kaylee Lynn Martin, 19, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence: $104 costs; three years in penitentiary; three years suspended; must serve 128 days in jail; 68 days immediately with 52 days credit; conditions: repay county for costs of prosecution; be on probation under supervision of circuit's chief court services officer; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of this sentence; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for four years; be imprisoned in the county jail or other jail as may be designated by county sheriff; shall be entitled to work release subject to the rules of jail; shall neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer; and pay costs of tests, enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer, specifically the keystone program and follow all recommendations; enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; pay all jail and medical expenses shall use best efforts to obtain or maintain gainful employment; use best effort to obtain a high school diploma or general equivalency diploma; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; further ordered that this court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time that defendant is on probation. Court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; Shall pay fines and costs as ordered by this court; shall be transported to Keystone treatment by Davison County Sheriff's department; defendant shall have only primary care provider and mental health provider as well as using only one pharmacy that shall be reported to court services.

• Melissa Ann Cournoyer, 41, Sioux Falls; unauthorized ingestion of controlled drugs/substance in Schedules I or II; suspended imposition of sentence; $104 costs; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; abide by all laws; court retains jurisdiction for three years; be on probation under supervision of circuit's chief court services officer; shall submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; shall neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; neither consume nor possess marijuana or controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine, upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay the costs of such testing; promptly enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; shall enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during the sentence; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; upon full compliance with the terms of this suspended imposition defendant shall bring this matter to the court's attention for discharge pursuant to law; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom the defendant is referred for compliance with sentence and court supervision.

• Heaven Leigh Miller, 27, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence: $104 costs; four years in penitentiary; four years suspended; 90 days in county jail; credit for 45 days; conditions: pay fines and costs as ordered by court; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for three years; shall be on probation under supervision of circuit's chief court services officer; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person residence and property by any supervision authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of the sentence; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay the costs of such testing; shall enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; shall immediately enroll in the 24/y7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; shall use best efforts to obtain and or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; is further ordered that this court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time the defendant has spent of probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; defendant needs to continue with counseling with Brenda Davenport. She also must complete Stepping Stones in patient treatment.

• Rosalind Rodriguez, 49, Mitchell; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; $66 costs.

• Kristina Rae Fischer, 36, Mitchell; possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $200 fine; $84 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Stella Lee Zephier, 40, Mitchell; simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury; $100 fine; $84 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Melissa Kay Larvie, 28, Mitchell; failure to appear, misdemeanor, $84 costs; 301 days in jail; 20 days suspended; credit for 10 days; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; and obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees to county; have no contact with the Shannon Hansen in this case, for a period of one year.

• Brianna Lynn Parent, 26, Mitchell; possession of two ounces of marijuana or less; $84 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: pay fines and costs as ordered by this court; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for 360 days.

• Rhonda Marie Hammer, 55, Ethan; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II, suspended execution of sentence: $84 costs; five years in the penitentiary; five years suspended; must serve 95 days in county jail; and get credit for 88 of those days; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for five years; abide by rules and regulations of board of pardons and paroles; sign the required parole agreements and obey all conditions imposed by them, even though conditions may not have been specifically set out by the court; defendant is remanded to the immediate custody of sheriff; be imprisoned in county jail or such other jail; as may be designated by the county sheriff; shall be entitled to work release subject to rules of the jail at which defendant is held.

• Michael William Sligar, 54, Mitchell; possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; $104 costs; $142.64 restitution; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; must serve 180 days in jail; with credit for 60 days; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for four years; be on probation under supervision of this circuit's chief court services officer; abide by terms and conditions set forth in probation agreement; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervision authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; be imprisoned in county jail; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay the costs of such testing; promptly enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; shall enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during this sentence; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; further ordered that this court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time that defendant is on probation; court service is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with sentence.

• Angela Davis, 35, Pierre; assault by adult confined in jail; $104 costs; $349.07 restitution; 18 month in penitentiary, getting credit for time served; defendant pay fines and costs; pay restitution as ordered through clerk of courts pursuant to a plan through clerk of courts; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for term of 18 months; shall be imprisoned in state penitentiary for terms ordered by court; remanded to immediate custody of sheriff; obey all rules and regulations of board of pardons and paroles and obey all conditions imposed by them even though the conditions may not have been specifically set out by the court.

• Todd Kerr, 44, Mitchell; renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Nicole Werling Lavene, 24, Metairie, La., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Jayme Ray Steinblock, 36, Huron; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Joelle Marie Bickler, 44, Eden Prairie, Minn.; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Prathab Paj Sudandram, 37, Plymouth Minn., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Emily Ann Bigelow, 18, Mitchell; seat violation, $25 fine.

• Lisa Marie Engels, 39, Hartford, speeding on interstate highway; $29 fine; $66 costs.

• Breanna Janine Foster, 25, Mount Vernon; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Vaiomounga Fineosi 58, E. Palo Alto, Calif., fail to stop at weigh station, $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Zachary Dale Kafka, 27, Gregory; speeding on a state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Kylie Marie Schultz, 34, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Kyle Alan Yeager, 20, River Falls, Wis.; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Brooke Allen, 18, Chamberlain; petty theft, second degree, $400 or less; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Myles Steven Szabo, 19, Mitchell, possession of alcohol by minor; $100 fine; $66 costs.

• Hilary Lynn Jarman, 46, Mitchell; ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; suspended execution of sentence; $300 fine; $84 costs; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay Davison County for costs of prosecution in sum of $72.18; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for 360 days; shall continue in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare.

• Lawrence James Thunderhorse, 22, Mitchell; domestic abuse, simple assault, intentionally cause bodily injury; $100 fine; $109 costs; 60 days in jail; 56 days suspended; credit for four days; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees; attend and successfully complete a program for family violence counseling and provide proof of completion to the court and the state's attorney; consume no alcoholic beverages; participate in the 24/7 program at own expense; if violate any condition of the 24/7 sobriety program, immediately be taken into custody and held until matter can be brought before court.

• Kyle Joseph Nunez, 21, Mitchell; possession of two ounces of marijuana or less; $84 costs; $104.97 restitution; driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; 30 days in jail; 28 days suspended; credit for two days; conditions for both counts: shall repay court appointed attorney fees to county; pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; court acknowledges that an alcohol/drug evaluation has been obtained and orders that the defendant shall follow the evaluator's recommendations and send a written verification of compliance to the state's attorney office; be subject to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence, work, establishment, automobile, school locker (if applicable) and other location that defendant frequents; enroll in and participate in at own expense, the 24/7 program for duration of any permit; if you violate any condition of the 24/7 sobriety program you will immediately be taken into custody and held until matter can be brought before the court.

• Cody Michael Long, 26, Mitchell; improper display of boat numbers, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• John A. Rogers, 52, DeForest, Wis.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Evan A. Forbes, 18, Townsend, Maine; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Hezekiah Moo, 23, Huron; careless driving, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Matthew Van Landegen, 20, Aledo, Ill., violations of safety requirements; $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Karmie Marie Johnson, 39, Birmingham, Ala., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Jeremy Lee Bey, 26, Humble, Texas; speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Anne Elizabeth Dailey, 48, Mitchell; speeding on interstate highway; $99 fine; $66 costs.

• David thomas Wranek, 64, Mitchell; operate overweight commercial vehicle; $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Robert Wayne Schoeberl, no DOB available, Rapid City; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.