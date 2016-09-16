Man faces drug-related charges after Pierre airport arrest

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A California man is facing drug-related charges after he was arrested at the airport in Pierre when he was getting checked to board a flight to Denver.

The Capital Journal reports that 37-year-old Brent Shull, of Fullerton, California, appeared in court Thursday on various charges, including possession of methamphetamine.

Shull was arrested Tuesday at the airport in Pierre. A court record shows a search of his property "produced a glass pipe that had white residue around the lip," as well as a clear glass bong. The record indicates that the pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.

The newspaper reports Shull told police both items were his and admitted to using meth.

Shull's cash-only bond was set at $1,000. He requested a court-appointed attorney. His next hearing is Nov. 1.