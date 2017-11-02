Mohamed Yarrow Ali, 19, is charged in Cass County District Court with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, a woman called authorities about 4:40 a.m. to report that her son, Lucas Blomberg, had called her from Grand Forks where he was being treated in a hospital for injuries he suffered in an assault, according to court documents.

Three men allegedly assaulted Blomberg as he walked from his vehicle to his apartment building when he was coming home from work early Wednesday, court documents stated.

Blomberg recently underwent brain surgery, so he pleaded with his attackers to stop striking his head. The three men then forced Blomberg to drive them to Grand Forks, and once there they let him go after he dropped them off at a convenience store, court documents stated.

Fargo police contacted Grand Forks police who spoke with Blomberg and discovered he had to have stitches to close a wound on his brow. Blomberg told police his attackers took his phone, wallet, ID and credit card and threatened to kill him if he told anyone about what happened, court documents stated.

A Fargo police officer investigating the case realized he had seen three men matching the description of the assailants shortly before the incident happened, and he was familiar with two of the men from past interactions, court documents stated.

Grand Forks police provided Fargo police with a photo taken from surveillance footage of the convenience store where the three men were dropped off, and the Fargo officer recognized Ali as one of the men he had seen earlier in the area where the abduction took place, court documents stated.

Ali was being held in the Grand Forks County Jail Thursday morning on a Cass County arrest warrant. Fargo police announced his arrest on their Facebook page, saying, "We will continue to follow the evidence so any other person involved can be held accountable for their actions."