Vasari LLC, which listed more than 70 Dairy Queen locations across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, Oct. 30, listing debts somewhere between $10 million and $50 million, a report by KXAN-TV said.

In court filings, the company pointed the finger at underperforming restaurants and damage from Hurricane Harvey.

“Most recently, several of (Vasari’s) stores were negatively impacted by Hurricane Harvey – resulting in physical damage, extended closures, and loss of inventory,” KXAN said, quoting an emergency court motion.

Many of the stores are closing in small towns where “...the DQ is the epicenter of activity, ice cream and chicken strip baskets,” Craig Hlavaty wrote in the San Antonio Express-News. “It's where local teens first earn a dollar and where you can get a Blizzard served upside down.”