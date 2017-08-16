“Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!,” the president said on Twitter.

The president may have had little choice but to abandon his desire to have leaders of the country’s largest businesses offer him counsel. 3M CEO Inge Thulin’s resignation from the president’s manufacturing council Wednesday morning came after five other business and union leaders quit the panel and just before the CEOs of Campbell Soup and United Technologies did the same. The strategy and policy forum had self-dissolved, according to reports, before the president decided to end it.

The CEOs’ moves came after Trump’s comments on a white supremacist-led demonstration in Charlottesville, Va. Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old, was killed when a Ohio man, who reportedly joined largely white men chanting “Jews will not replace us” and “ blood and soil,” drove his car into counter-protests. Many others were also injured when James Alex Fields allegedly mowed through the crowd. Fields has been charged with murder and may see other charges.

Underscoring business leaders’ statements was a similar message: Trump’s refusal to unequivocally condemn white supremacists and everything for which they stand is unacceptable.

“I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth — in order to make the United States stronger, healthier and more prosperous for all people. After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals. As a result, today I am resigning from the Manufacturing Advisory Council,” Thulin said in a statement. Up until Wednesday morning, Thulin had been silent on the issue.

Trump on Tuesday praised and condemned those on “both sides” of the violence, winning praise from KKK supporters and other white supremacists.

“You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides,” Trump said Tuesday in a press conference.

REACTION SPREADS

But officials and business leaders have said there is nothing fine about those who admire Nazis and the KKK. Republican and Democratic leaders, in a variety of ways, said Trump was wrong in his outlook and were far more adamant in their condemnation than the president has been.

“Hatred and bigotry associated with the white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK has no place in our society. The tragedy in Charlottesville is another example of the struggles our country faces to unite and confront hate,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, who does not often send out statements, said Monday afternoon.

After Trump’s Tuesday statements, Republican U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen added his voice to those countering the president.

“This is cut-and-dry: White supremacists & neo-Nazis have no place in our society & that should be made unequivocally clear on all levels,” Paulsen, a Republican from Minnesota’s suburban 3rd Congressional District, said on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman, a Republican who represented Minnesota and is the former mayor of St. Paul, co-released a statement from the Republican Jewish Coalition with RJC executive director Matt Brooks. Coleman is the RJC’s national chairman.

“There are no good Nazis and no good members of the Klan,” said their statement Wednesday afternoon. “We join with our political and religious brethren calling upon President Trump to provide greater moral clarity in rejecting racism, bigotry and antisemitism.”

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton in a statement Wednesday said: “There is no place in our country for this rabid bigotry, racism, xenophobia, and hatred. Those who perpetrate it should be held strictly accountable for the consequences of their vile behavior.”

Business reassessing

The president’s words on Tuesday — coming after days of pressure and an belated initial denunciation of hate groups — forced many to re-examine their stances.

Up until Wednesday morning, 3M officials stayed quiet, despite repeated questions and increasing attention, on whether the Thulin would remain on the advisory group.

Thulin broke his silence Wednesday.

“Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M Vision. The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values,” he said in his statement announcing his resignation.

“At 3M, we will continue to champion an environment that supports sustainability, diversity and inclusion. I am committed to building a company that improves lives in every corner of the world,” the statement concludes.

3M, based in Maplewood, is Minnesota’s 12th largest employer. It has nearly 90,000 employees around the world.

While on Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he would disband his councils rather than allowing leaders to face “pressure,” he had previously tweeted that he could easily replace anyone who quit, said those who left were embarrassed by their company practices and criticized drug-maker Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier for resigning on Monday.

Frazier, who is African-American, was the first business leader to leave the council. He said Monday: “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.”