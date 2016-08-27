Insurance agent earns two honors

Cathy K. Schmitt, Tea, received recognition from two groups for her excellence of service.

She has been named to the Pearl Circle of Excellence Level by Women in Insurance and Financial Services, an organization dedicated to supporting careers of women and helping them succeed in the insurance and financial services business.

In addition, Schmitt has been named a member of the 2016 Executive Council of New York Life Insurance Co., putting her among the most successful of New York Life's elite sales force of licensed agents.

She has been a New York Life agent since 2000 and is associated with New York Life's Great Plains General Office in Sioux Falls. She serves the Mitchell and Sioux Falls areas.

She is a member of NAIFA and has earned her LUTCF and CLTC designations.