University President Tim Downs described the science center as "a gateway" and "a showpiece" during the teleconference meeting.

"This building is positioning us for the future," he said.

The vote was unanimous by South Dakota Board of Regents member Jim Morgan, of Brookings, regents vice president for finance and administration Monte Kramer from Pierre, State Engineer Stacy Watters Langdeau, of Pierre, and Downs.

The L-shaped two-story building is planned for the corner of Twelfth Avenue Southeast and State Street, where the football team practices, directly east of the university's Johnson Fine Arts Center.

The center's size was reduced slightly to 54,051 square feet. Construction would start in spring 2018. The center would be open for classes in fall 2019.

The center is estimated to cost $19,539,425. Another $5,635,575 in "soft costs," covering expenses such as $2,220,000 in engineering and architectural fees, brings the project's possible total to $25,175,000.

All of the money would be raised from private sources, according to Northern State officials. The Legislature approved the project and the governor signed the measure into law in March.

Classrooms and faculty offices will be in the north wing along Twelfth Street. One classroom can hold 80 students. The two other classrooms each can hold about 35 students.

Laboratories and conference rooms will be on the State Street wing.

Veronica Paulson, the university's vice president for finance and administration, said the north side would feature a canopy and tall glass windows. People will approach the center from the south, she said.

Faculty members participated in selection of landscaping features including native grasses, according to Paulson.

"We feel really confident," Downs told the other committee members. "No one feels at risk that this is going to spin out of control."

The building committee was scheduled to meet a second time at 4:30 p.m. today to consider a project for a replacement football-practice field that could also host lacrosse matches and a soccer field for practices and games by the women's team.

There also would be a two-story pavilion that would serve the fields.

The complex would cost an estimated $6,303,314. The three units are planned east of Jerde Hall on Fourteenth Avenue Southeast.

University officials intend to raise $6 million from private sources to pay most of the fields and pavilion's cost. A maintenance and repair account in the regents' Higher Education Facility Fund would provide $303,314.

The two fields must be finished by Aug. 1, 2018. The two-story pavilion "should be completed" no later than Sept. 1, 2018, according to a document from the university.

The 6,000-square-foot pavilion also would have freestanding bleachers for fan seating facing the soccer field. Bleachers could be added at a later time for the football-practice and lacrosse field.