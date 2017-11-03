Arts council approves 2019 grant applicants

The council's staff made some changes in their screening process this year. Several council members suggested additional improvements.

Council member Linda Anderson, of Rapid City, said as an applicant, representing Black Hills Playhouse, she would have liked to know more about the formula staff used.

Council member Brian Bonde, of Sioux Falls, asked that staff members try to better communicate with council members about grant applications.

For example, Bonde said, he received more than 30 attachments and updates.

"I don't know if anyone else finds it overwhelming, but I do," Bonde said.

He later added: "I struggled the same thing with the strategic plan."

Chairwoman Lynne Byrne, of Sioux Falls, thanked executive director Patrick Baker for getting the meeting packet to council members earlier than in the past.

Byrne said she received the packet one day before previous meetings.

This time, she said, she asked Baker for one week in advance. He provided it to council members two weeks out.

Baker, who started as executive director in 2016, said delivery was now "a better practice."

"We'll hope for best practice next time," Baker said.

Rebecca Cruse, the staff's art education director, suggested grant applications and meeting packets could be put on the office's website if the council wanted.

"So it's just always there," Cruse said.

"That would be very helpful," chairwoman Byrne said.

"It would be there in real time," Baker said. "It sounds like something we should explore."

Anderson abstained from the vote on the grant applications Friday. Recipients were chosen in four categories:

• Music — South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Sioux Falls $40,000. Jami Lynn, Spearfish $4,000. JAS Quintet, Sioux Falls $2,800. Phil Baker, Sioux Falls $9,000. Maggie in the Meantime, Sioux Falls $4,000. Rawlins Piano Trio of University of South Dakota, Vermillion $1,000. Jim Szana Trio, Fort Pierre $1,250. Hank Harris, Rapid City $1,700.

• Todd Green, Minden $2,500. Yi-Chun Lin, Sioux Falls $1,250. Flower and Flame, Sioux Falls $3,000. Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Association, Minneapolis $2,000. Dominant 7, Bath $2,000. Pierce Emata, Las Vegas $2,000. Loretta Simonet, Minneapolis $2,000. 1955 (Don Mahar), Sioux Falls $1,000. Dennis Warner, Clearwater, Minnesota $1,250.

• Theater — Black Hills Playhouse, Rapid City $7,550. Dragons Are Too Seldom Puppet Productions, Spearfish, $6,950. Black Hills Works dba Flutter Productions, Rapid City $8,000. Comfort Theatre Company, Sioux Falls $2,000. Gordy Pratt, Rapid City $3,000. Discovery Mime and Movement Theatre, Vermillion $2,000. Laurie Vigyikan, Thermopolis, Wyoming $1,000.

• Folk and traditional arts — Kevin Locke, Wakpala $9,500. Dallas Chief Eagle, Martin $7,000. The Cultural Kaleidoscope, Kansas City, Missouri $4,000. Duane Reichert, New Underwood $2,500. Starr Chief Eagle, Rapid City $2,500.

• Literature and visual arts — Judith A. Thompson, Orange City, IA $1,250. Richard A. Termes, Spearfish $10,000. Jean S. Patrick, Mitchell $1,000.