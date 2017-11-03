Search
    Sears, Kmart plans to shutter 63 more locations in latest retrenchment

    By Washington Post Today at 12:48 p.m.
    Shoppers at a Kmart in Hamilton Township, N.J., April 12, 2017. (John Taggart/Copyright 2017 The New York Times)

    Sears Holdings Corp. will close 63 more Kmart and Sears locations after the holidays, adding to hundreds of stores that have shuttered as part of the retailer's bid to curb losses.

    The company informed employees at 45 Kmarts and 18 Sears stores that it would be shutting down the locations by late January, according to a statement on its website. Liquidation sales will begin as soon as Nov. 9.

    "We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model," the company said.

    Sears is working to offload unprofitable stores and serve more customers with e-commerce, but it's been an uphill battle. The company has posted roughly $11 billion in losses over the past six years.

    Employees at the stores will be eligible for severance and may apply for jobs at other Sears or Kmart locations, the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said.

    Cities with affected stores include Baltimore, Salt Lake City, and Nashville, Tennessee.

    The list of 45 Kmart stores closing and 18 Sears stores closing:

    KMART

    Kmart 7200 Us Highway 431 Albertville AL

    Kmart 1214 E Florence Blvd Casa Grande AZ

    Kmart 26996 Us Hwy 19 N Clearwater FL

    Kmart 6050 Highway 90 Milton FL

    Kmart 901 Us 27 North Sebring FL

    Kmart 156 Tom Hill Senior Blvd Macon GA

    Kmart 144 Virginia Ave South Tifton GA

    Kmart 1203 Cleveland Road Dalton GA

    Kmart 3101 East 17Th Street Ammon ID

    Kmart 1006 N Keller Drive Effingham IL

    Kmart 2606 Zion Road Henderson KY

    Kmart 230 L Roger Wells Blvd Glasgow KY

    Kmart 501 Marsailles Road Versailles KY

    Kmart 1300 Us Hwy 127 S Frankfort KY

    Kmart 41601 Garfield Road Clinton Twp MI

    Kmart 200 Capital Ave Sw Battle Creek MI

    Kmart 2125 S Mission Street Mt Pleasant MI

    Kmart 1547 Highway 59 South Thief River Falls MN

    Kmart 2233 N Westwood Blvd Poplar Bluff MO

    Kmart 16200 East Us Hwy 24 Independence MO

    Kmart 1400 S Limit Avenue Sedalia MO

    Kmart 3901 Lemay Ferry Road St Louis MO

    Kmart 1130 Henderson Drive Jacksonville NC

    Kmart 1292 Indiana Avenue St. Marys OH

    Kmart 14901 Lorain Avenue Cleveland OH

    Kmart 2830 Navarre Road Oregon OH

    Kmart 4475 Mahoning Ave Austintown OH

    Kmart 1249 North High Street Hillsboro OH

    Kmart 3382 Birney Plaza Moosic PA

    Kmart 2830 Gracy Center Way Moon Township / Coraopolis PA

    Kmart 3319 North Susquehanna Trail Shamokin Dam PA

    Kmart 22631 Route 68 Clarion PA

    Kmart 1815 6 Ave Se Aberdeen SD

    Kmart 530 Donelson Pike Nashville TN

    Kmart 560 South Jefferson Avenue Cookeville TN

    Kmart 1806 N Jackson Street Tullahoma TN

    Kmart 4520 W 7 Street Texarkana TX

    Kmart 4715 Nine Mile Road Richmond VA

    Kmart 300 Towne Centre Drive Abingdon VA

    Kmart 3311 Riverside Drive Danville VA

    Kmart 2315 Wards Road Lynchburg VA

    Kmart 111 Division St North Stevens Point WI

    Kmart 800 Grand Central Avenue Vienna WV

    Kmart 1287 Winchester Avenue Martinsburg WV

    Kmart 301 Beckley Plaza Beckley WV

     

    SEARS

    Sears* 1701 Mcfarland Blvd E Tuscaloosa AL

    Sears* 5111 Rogers Avenue Fort Smith AR

    Sears* 4201 N Shiloh Drive Fayetteville AR

    Sears* Fiesta Mall Mesa AZ

    Sears* Greeley Mall Greeley CO

    Sears* 8020 Mall Pkwy Lithonia GA

    Sears* 1709 Baytree Road Valdosta GA

    Sears* Berkshire Mall Lanesboro (Pittsfield) MA

    Sears* 7885 Eastern Blvd Baltimore MD

    Sears* 1200 Us Rt 22 Phillipsburg NJ

    Sears 2999 E College Avenue State College PA

    Sears* 300 Lycoming Mall Circle Pennsdale/Muncy PA

    Sears* 2334 Oakland Ave Indiana PA

    Sears 4000 Sunset Mall San Angelo TX

    Sears* 4600 S Medford Dr Lufkin TX

    Sears* 754 S State Street Salt Lake Cty UT

    Sears* 114 Southpark Circle Colonial Hts VA

    Sears 1400 Del Range Blvd Cheyenne WY

    *The Sears Auto Center at these stores will close in early December, while the store will close in late January.

