But Neil VonEschen, vice chairman of the Charles Mix County Commission, didn't see it the same way. He serves on the state's Juvenile Justice Oversight Council that is tracking the significant changes the Legislature made in 2015.

"The numbers aren't the same as what I'm hearing," VonEschen said. "I don't believe it's going down as fast as what these reports are telling us."

He brought along Steven Cotton, the state's attorney for Charles Mix County, who didn't agree either. They said county governments and local people are bearing the brunt of the reforms that Gov. Dennis Daugaard advocated.

VonEschen asked Greg Sattizahn to meet with other commissioners in his county. Sattizahn is administrator for the state Unified Judicial System and chairs the council.

Cotton took the witness chair and told council members said he's dealing with two youths who committed third-degree burglaries — breaking and entering an unoccupied building — on three and four occasions and weren't placed in state corrections department custody.

Now, Cotton said, they are accused of first-degree burglary, a much more serious crime.

State law defines first-degree burglary as entering or remaining "in an occupied structure, with intent to commit any crime, unless the premises are, at the time, open to the public or the person is licensed or privileged to enter or remain."

The law requires one of three elements:

"The offender inflicts, or attempts or threatens to inflict, physical harm on another;

"The offender is armed with a dangerous weapon; or

"The offense is committed in the nighttime."

Cotton suggested their treatment for third-degree burglaries might have led them to think there wouldn't be serious consequences for first-degree burglary.

A third-degree burglary is a class-five felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment and $10,000 in fines. A first-degree burglary is a class-two felony punishable by up to 25 years imprisonment and $50,000 in fines.

Scott Myren, a council member and circuit judge who handles cases in Walworth, McPherson, Campbell and Brown counties, suggested a small group be appointed to discuss where third-degree burglary best fits.

Myren asked that other specific complaints about the new system be discussed as well.

"It should be based on the data and where the data drives us," Myren said.

The reforms led state government to close its last facility for youth offenders, known as STAR Academy near Custer.

South Dakota now relies on a combination of private placements for more serious juvenile offenders and a variety of community programs for those who committed lesser offenses.

Kristi Bunkers, a director in the state Department of Corrections, said research didn't support out-of-home placements.

Instead community-based services have been shown to be more effective, according to Bunkers. She said there it isn't logical to send someone into state custody to prevent a future crime.

"It removes an irritant from your community but it does not solve a problem," Bunkers said.

The draft

Among its findings:

Early indications of a decrease in juvenile recidivism;

Youth who complete probation without a revocation increased;

Aftercare revocations decreased significantly in four years;

Percentages increased for juvenile citations for alcohol possession and truancy violations during the past year; and

Arrests for more serious crimes dropped two years ago and remained steady since, while felony petitions rose statewide.

At a glance: A look into a deeper fight

Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed Senate Bill 164 during the 2017 session. His reason?

The House of Representatives had added a third section that opened the door to juvenile offenders being placed in state Department of Corrections custody if a state judge found they posed threats of harm to themselves.

The Senate sustained the governor's veto, allowing the bill to die on a vote of 11-23.

House members had amended the bill and passed it 65-0. The Senate agreed to the House version 33-1.

Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, was prime sponsor. The lead House sponsor was Rep. Dan Kaiser, R-Aberdeen.

Daugaard in his veto letter said he didn't oppose the bill in its original form, which would have lengthened the periods juvenile offenders could be in probation.

But the House added a third section offered by Kaiser regarding physical harm to themselves. Novstrup supported the change when the legislation returned to the Senate.

The governor wrote:

"Section 3 would allow a Court to place a juvenile in the custody of the Department of Corrections if the juvenile 'presents a significant risk of physical harm to themselves.'

"The term 'harm to themselves' may encompass a broad array of factual scenarios: suicidal thoughts, self-mutilation, tobacco use, drug or alcohol addiction, eating disorders, or many other potential behaviors or conditions.

"These serious situations are best dealt with through counseling or treatment, not Department of Corrections custody, and resources are available in communities throughout the state to serve these young people.

"In fact, placing juveniles with these behaviors into DOC custody, alongside those with violent or dangerous offenses, could put these young people in greater danger or influence them toward more serious problems.

"If a juvenile is at risk of self-harm, the Department of Corrections custody is not the best way to help that child. In its current form, Senate Bill 164 does not serve to better protect the public, and it puts juveniles at risk of unnecessary confinement."