Twitter posted a statement Thursday night saying Trump's "account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee."

"The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored," the statement read. "We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."

For that brief window Thursday evening, visitors to Trump's account were simply met with the message, "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!"

Trump has used the account since March 2009. He has tweeted more than 36,000 times and has 41.7 million followers.

On Thursday alone, his tweets ranged from congratulating the World Series champions Houston Astros to calling on Congress to "TERMINATE" the diversity visa lottery program to announcing the nomination of Jerome Powell as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Trump was back tweeting at 8:05, praising the day's "Great Tax Cut rollout."

"The lobbyists are storming Capital Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America!"

It was as if he never left.