"He was the most innocent, delicate kid in the world," Jimmy Drake said, according to Northjersey.com.

Darren Drake was 32 when he died on Tuesday - one of the eight killed in the New York terrorist attack.

Five of the victims were old friends from Argentina, visiting the United States together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation. Another was from Belgium, a mother of two young children. A young New Yorker, Nicholas Cleves, was also killed.

And Darren Drake.

Darren Drake, his father said, had lived with him and his wife. The three ate dinner together every night, and every morning, Jimmy Drake drove his son to the station, from where his son took a train to work at Moody's Investors Services in the World Trade Center.

Darren Drake had once been quite heavy, his father told the reporter. But he'd lost nearly 100 pounds after a lap band surgery, and every day at work on his break, he'd go for a bike ride when others smoked their cigarettes or drank their coffees.

On his last day, Darren Drake looked as healthy as could be, his father said.

"He just slept for 11 hours straight, and he felt great, and he looked great," he said. "Life was perfect for him."

Until a few years ago, Darren Drake had sat on the New Milford school board. The superintendent told Nj.com he was a good man - "with a soft touch and a huge heart."

"Our prayers are with the family & friends of New Milford grad and fmr. football player Darren Drake, who was killed in NYC attack yesterday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jimmy Drake said, his son rented a bicycle and put on his audiobook - a history book about the Americas before Europeans came - and went for his ride along the Hudson River.

And there, Darren Drake was found by a man in a rented truck, in the middle of a 20-block rampage.

His body was taken to a morgue, where his parents saw him, Jimmy Drake told reporters.

