In a news release Starbucks unveiled its first color-in holiday cup.

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” said Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

In addition to the DIY cup this year’s holiday sleeve comes with a message to Give Good.

The press release reminds us that unexpected acts, large or small, can be so meaningful that even years later, they’ll be warmly remembered.

“That’s the idea behind the “Give Good” campaign at Starbucks this holiday season – give to those near and dear to you, give to strangers in your community, give a gift that helps planet Earth. You may never know the full impact or the ripples of good that spring out of it.”

According to the Starbucks press release the company has marked the arrival of the holidays with specially designed red cups since 1997, becoming a symbol itself of the season.

Also back to help you get in the holiday mood are returning favorites Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte and Peppermint Mocha.