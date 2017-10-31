Bismarck man accused of raping infant girl

Andrew Glasser, 32, is charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition. Court documents say a doctor's examination showed sexual abuse of the infant girl.

In the abuse case, the girl had been admitted to a local hospital about two weeks ago where police and doctors also noted bones in stages of healing, including her ribs and femurs.

Glasser reportedly said those injuries were from pushing the girl's legs to her stomach to relieve gas. A doctor disputed his account to police.

Glasser could not account for the injury related to the girl's sexual abuse, police say in court documents.

Court documents also say his two phones showed a disturbing browser history, including child pornography, around the time of the girl's injuries.

He was booked in jail Friday night, pending $50,000 cash bond.

His next court date is a Dec. 4 preliminary hearing in the previous case, in which he faces felony child abuse and tampering with physical evidence.