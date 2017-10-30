GEAR UP splits legislators on panel's 2017 final report

The nays came from Senate Democratic leader Billie Sutton, of Burke, Republican Sen. Neal Tapio, of Watertown, and Democratic Rep. Susan Wismer, of Britton.

They wanted a sentence stating South Dakota Department of Education leaders "disregarded" employees' warnings about alleged wrongdoing in the GEAR UP program.

The panel approved the report 5-3 without the sentence. The committee has 10 members. Sutton, the Democratic candidate for governor, asked whether a majority of those present was enough.

"That's my understanding," Sen. Deb Peters, R-Hartford, replied. She is the committee chair.

Missing were Sen. Stace Nelson, R-Fulton, and Rep. Craig Tieszen, R-Rapid City.

Five Republicans voted aye: Rep. David Anderson, of Hudson, Rep. Wayne Steinhauer, of Hartford, Rep. Jean Hunhoff, of Yankton, Sen. Justin Cronin, of Gettysburg, and Peters.

Wismer's motion seeking the sentence failed 3-5 along the same lines as the final vote.

Earlier this year the committee received copies of emails sent by LuAnn Werdel in January 2011 and Roger Campbell in 2012 to Education Secretary Melody Schopp.

Werdel and Campbell were two of the department's past directors of Indian education.

GEAR UP was a federally funded effort to make students from lower-income households aware of higher-education opportunities available after high school graduation.

State Department of Education officials received federal funds to reimburse Mid-Central Educational Cooperative in Platte for GEAR UP expenses.

The cooperative used nonprofit organization to deliver GEAR UP services in school systems.

Legislative auditors couldn't account for nearly $1.4 million from Mid-Central's bank account.

The nonprofits had access to the bank account.

Mid-Central also directly administered other federal funded programs.

Scott and Nicole Westerhuis, who were married, were the business manager and an assistant business manager for Mid Central.

They and their four school-aged children died in 2015 from shotgun blasts that investigators determined Scott Westerhuis fired.

He allegedly killed his family and himself hours after Schopp told Mid-Central's then-director Dan Guericke she wasn't renewing the cooperative's subcontract for GEAR UP.

The Westerhuises and Stacy Phelps, who oversaw GEAR UP for Mid-Central, served as officers for the non-profits.

Phelps, Guericke and Stephanie Hubers, another assistant business manager for Mid-Central, face criminal trials next year on state felony charges.

Schopp told the legislative panel in July that GEAR UP money wasn't missing.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced Oct. 13 that Schopp would retire Dec. 15. Mid-Central went out of business June 30.

Wismer was the Democratic nominee who lost to Daugaard in the 2014 election for governor.

She said Monday "it would be important" that the report should note the committee heard the "failure of the department's leadership to take seriously" the directors' concerns.

"We definitely learned that, and this is not really in here," Wismer said.

Steinhauer said he had "a concern" her motion might overstate the situation.

Steinhauer said "disregarded" went too far because Schopp said her department's personnel took some steps to require additional proof from Mid-Central. He acknowledged those steps weren't enough.

"I can't think of another verb off the top of my head, and I will stand behind disregard," Wismer replied.

GOAC convenes Dec. 18 to discuss possible recommendations for legislation responding to GEAR UP and situations that might be similar.