Such an enjoyable experience took place when I conducted a taste test of some of the following wines:

• R.Prum Essence Riesling — Mosel, Germany

• Niro Pecorino d'Abruzzo — a white wine from Italy, 100 percent pecorino grape, loved for its refreshing tropical fruit taste and lingering mineral finish.

• Niro Montepulciano d'Abruzzo — a very dark, deep red (noir) color. Welcomed overwhelming by our slightly biased red wine loving tasters, one of whom actually picked up a hint of dark chocolate in the warming first taste.

• Viansa Reserve Pinot Noir, Carneros, Sonoma County, California — with this popular wine, a hint of vanilla and spicy cloves were detected.

• Trinity Hill Pinot Noir, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand — raspberry and plum fruit and soft, velvety tannins were noted and enjoyed.

• Einzigacker Weissburgunder Trocken, Rheinhessen, Germany

All were individually evaluated as objectively as five amateur wine lovers could carry out, not 'against' each other, but to simply rate on the enjoyment scale with a very likeable high of 92 points to as low as 80 points, each one of us being an advocate for being the "best" tasting, to being the "most tasteless" of the six selections.

For educational purposes — for me as well as the reader who isn't fluent in German — the Einzigacker Weissburgunder Trocken selection is a light golden yellow, fruity, dry taste that has a very nice lingering finish.

The term "Weissburgunder" is German for pinot blanc, and "trocken" means a dry still wine, with a hint of sugar that is barely detectable to the sharply sensitive tongue.

The R.Prum Essence Riesling from Mosel lived up to the reputation of this German wine variety, receiving the highest marks of the six tasted. (Part of the Smith's bucket list is to visit the Mosel and Rheinhessen regions of Germany to visit and taste the wines firsthand.

Responding to some of my previous evaluations where the readers asked what was served with the wines, this one got a special treat from my wife, Betsey, besides the typical chips and dips that were consumed.

She created a tomato bruschetta from her Cook's Illustrated All-Time Best

Summer Recipes on slices of asiago cheese bread from Panera Bread, lightly toasted. Our Sweet Million Cherry Tomatoes were in full ripening swing, and we put them to excellent use with this incredible dish while sipping these sumptuous wines.

All wines tasted are within our tasters' pricing point, with some being available

locally and all for online purchasing.