"It's very difficult for the family and for this community especially knowing that there's a little baby involved that will never have (a chance) to meet her mother or to learn from her mother the things that a child should learn," Arnold Williams, an official from the Wahpeton Sisseton tribe, told the crowd.

"But if you look around, everybody here, it's your responsibility now to help raise that child," he said.

Law enforcement officials say two neighbors of LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, conspired to kill her when she was eight months pregnant because the neighbors wanted to steal her baby. She was last seen alive by her family Aug. 19. The suspects, Brooke Crews, 38, and William Hoehn, 32, have told investigators the baby police found in their apartment is the victim's.

There was a strong American Indian presence at the vigil at Mickelson Field. Tribal leaders led the crowd in prayer, and drum groups sang healing songs. The parking lot here at the softball fields has served as a headquarter for volunteers, many originally from tribal areas, searching for LaFontaine-Greywind around the Fargo-Moorhead area.

LaFontaine-Greywind was born at the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation where her mother is a tribal member and grew up at the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation where her father is a member.

Ruth Buffalo, a member of the city's Native American Commission, read statements from tribal leaders from the two reservations.

"Savanna, we are with you in prayer as you begin your journey," Stuart LaFountain of the Turtle Mountain tribe said in a statement. "You will always be in our hearts and prayers."

"We want the family to know we are here for them and will continue to come to their aid," Myra Pearson, chairwoman of the Spirit Lake tribe, said in a statement. "The little baby has a lot of relatives here, including a great great grandmother, who is the eldest female elder on the Spirit Lake reservation."

Williams told the crowd their prayers are needed because sometimes when a person dies under tragic circumstances, their spirit cannot depart. By letting her know they'll take care of her baby, he said, it might help her to let go.