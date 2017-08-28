Legislative auditors determined $1.4 million was taken from the account but wasn't put back, Marty Guindon told the Legislature's Executive Board.

Multiple sources of money flowed into the unrestricted account. Those included a variety of local, state and federal funds.

"That's important to know," Guindon said.

The arrangement for the non-profits occurred without legal authority and without written agreements, he said.

The account included hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal GEAR UP reimbursements routed through the state Department of Education.

Guindon emphasized the stolen money belonged to Mid-Central. Mid-Central ceased activities June 30.

The replacement, called Core, works from the same building in downtown Platte.

Guindon said his office remained bound by various confidentiality provisions of state law even though his auditors were allowed to look at the accounting records.

He said he couldn't disclose to legislators what organizations his auditors investigated or what banking records were analyzed.

The Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC) meets Tuesday and one of the agenda items is Mid-Central's loss of the $1.4 million.

Sen. Deb Peters, R-Hartford, sat next to Guindon at the witness table Monday afternoon. She chairs GOAC.

Mid-Central managed the GEAR UP program until state Education Secretary Melody Schopp terminated the contract in September 2015.

GEAR UP was intended to help students from lower-income households and their families know about education opportunities available after high school.

Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, arrived as Guindon and Peters began their presentation. Hunhoff is GOAC's vice chairwoman.

Rep. Lee Qualm of Platte was among the 12 members of the Executive Board at the U-shaped table in front. Qualm is the House Republican leader.

Among the audience members was Scott Darnall, the Legislative Research Council's director of information technology. He is married to Tamara Darnall, finance director for the state Department of Education.

GOAC members last month invited Schopp and Darnall to answer questions Tuesday. They sent written answers instead.

GOAC members also invited Randy Schoenfish, who is head of the private accounting firm that performed audits on Mid-Central for a number of years. He sent written answers.

Brinda Kuhn, who wrote the first GEAR UP application for Mid-Central and later helped evaluate the program, declined GOAC's invitation to testify and didn't answer questions.

The state Department of Legislative Audit, which Guindon manages, has greater authority under South Dakota laws to follow money than GOAC has, Peters said.

Peters said one of GOAC's roles is to try to patch holes where oversights happened.

GOAC can reach as far as Mid-Central but couldn't get to the non-profits like legislative auditors did, according to Peters.

"That's been the consternation and the misunderstanding of the two roles," she said.

Legislative auditors turned over their findings to state Attorney General Marty Jackley and the state Division of Criminal Investigation that is part of his office, according to Peters.

She estimated legislative auditors spent more than 2,000 hours looking into the Mid-Central matter.

Scott Westerhuis, who was business manager at Mid-Central, allegedly shot to death his wife, Nicole, and their four children, then allegedly lit their house on fire and allegedly killed himself within hours after Schopp called Guericke to end the GEAR UP contract.

Nicole Westerhuis was an assistant business manager. Facing criminal charges are Guericke, former GEAR UP operations director Stacy Phelps and former assistant business manager Stephanie Hubers.

Phelps and the Westerhuises had leadership roles at the non-profits as well as their jobs at Mid-Central.

Guindon and Peters listed various reforms and safeguards the Legislature, Gov. Dennis Daugaard's administration and Jackley put into place during the past two years.

Peters said GOAC members would discuss potential legislation Tuesday that could add more restrictions. The bill drafts, which appear to address situations such as Kuhn's double duties, are on the LRC website at Guindon" target="_blank">bit.ly/2vmWdAv. Guindon said nothing of substance was held out of the special review or the 2015 audit that his staff performed.

"We have reported everything we feel needs to be reported," Guindon said.

He added: "This was management level fraud."

Then there's the matter of the GEAR UP program itself.

"Did it actually accomplish anything? That wasn't the objective of our review. That I can't tell you," Guindon said.

A moment later he said, "As auditors, our radar's always on."