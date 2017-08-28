Andy Gerlach told the Legislature's Executive Board members the trend would worsen quickly. Sales over the internet would consume $1 of every $5 spent by 2022, he warned.

State government collected $951.2 million in sales and use tax for the 2017 fiscal year that ended June 30. That was about $200,000 more than the Legislature predicted in its February revised estimate.

South Dakota depends on sales tax as the primary source for state government's general fund.

"It shrank last year two percent," House Speaker Mark Mickelson, R-Sioux Falls, said about South Dakota's declining sales taxes.

The Legislature passed a law in 2016 requiring remote sellers to remit state and local sales and use taxes in South Dakota.

State Attorney General Marty Jackley heads to the South Dakota Supreme Court Tuesday to argue against the challenge from three remote sellers.

State officials, including Jackley, want Jackley to lose.

The goal is to appeal the presumed defeat to the U.S. Supreme Court in the next 10 months. The attorney general wants the state court's decision yet this month.

The hope from South Dakota and about two-dozen other states is at least five of the federal justices agree the internet has made obsolete the 1992 Quill decision.

Quill required that a business pay sales and use taxes only where a business is physically present, a concept known as nexus.

Since the 2016 law took effect, Gerlach said, his agents collected $1.6 million from remote sellers in the past fiscal year.

He said they signed 106 more agreements in the past year with businesses outside South Dakota that sell over the internet.

The goal this fiscal year is 100 more such agreements.

The 2016 law is why Uber doesn't offer ride services in South Dakota, according to Mickelson.

Jim Terwilliger, economist for the governor's budget office, said state sales and use tax collections rose 5.6 percent for July. He called it "a good start" to the new fiscal year and said four percent is needed to meet the target for the fiscal 2018 budget.

"We'll see how the next few months play out," Terwilliger said.

Jeff Mehlhaff, a budget analyst for the Legislative Research Council, said the 2017 sales-tax revenue showed significant growth in the miscellaneous retail trade category, which rose to about $210 million in fiscal 2017 from $150 million in fiscal 2016.