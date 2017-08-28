He is an assistant professor of finance at Augustana University in Sioux Falls.

Koepsell fills the remaining three years of the term of Laura McNally, who has moved from South Dakota. She was a resident of Belle Fourche when chosen in 2015.

A key role for the Investment Council is managing South Dakota Retirement System funds. The SDRS portfolio stood at $11.6 billion as of June 30, 2017, after starting the fiscal year at $10.5 billion on July 1, 2016.

SDRS has a board of trustees that sets policies for the retirement system. The trustees represent state government and participating cities, counties, school districts and special units of local governments across South Dakota.

State legal code is silent about whether Koepsell can be appointed to a full five years when the remainder of his current term expires in mid-2020.

"It will probably be a judgment call at that time," House Speaker Mark Mickelson, R-Sioux Falls, said. Mickelson is chairman of the Executive Board.

Tradition has been that Investment Council members who receive five-year appointments retire rather than receive reappointments, according to Sue Cichos. She is deputy director for the Legislative Research Council.

Mickelson said the Executive Board's subcommittee interviewed "two super-strong candidates" for the vacancy. He said he was willing to support Koepsell despite preferring Rob Oliver of Sioux Falls.

Oliver retired Aug. 1 as Augustana University president. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, succeeded Oliver as university president.

Oliver retired in 2004 as the top officer for Wells Fargo banks in the South Dakota region. He taught two years at Augustana and was named university president in 2006.

"I just always had an interest in what was going on there," Oliver said about why he wanted to be on the council. "So this is an interesting opportunity."

Oliver interviewed by telephone with the Executive Board subcommittee. Koepsell interviewed in person.

Sen. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, favored Koepsell. Greenfield is vice chairman of Executive Board. Koepsell was a candidate for the council in 2002 too.

"He knows the proper role of the investment council, as far as I'm concerned," Greenfield said about Koepsell.

Greenfield added: "I think he (Koepsell) will be a very nice fit. He just seemed to rise to the top."

During the interview Monday, Koepsell said he agreed with the Executive Board's choice in the 2002 round, when legislators picked banker Larry Ness of Yankton.

Koepsell said he thought highly, too, of Angeline Lavin of Sioux Falls, who was runner-up in 2002 and received the board's appointment in 2003 to the Investment Council.

Investment Council seats turn over every five years or sooner if a resignation occurs.

Oliver and Koepsell each said the long-term perspective is important for the Investment Council.

The turning point for Koepsell was his answer that the council needs to plan for "contrarian" Matt Clark's departure as chief investment officer.

Koepsell said he hoped the council would start planning five years before Clark retires, somewhat like the transition to Clark from Steve Myers, the council's first chief investment officer.

Koepsell's professional experience includes information technology work early in his career in New Mexico and for EROS satellite center at Sioux Falls.

Koepsell moved next to Augustana College, where he taught information technology courses and moved into finance courses.

Koepsell gradually rose within Augustana's administration, overseeing its $50 million endowment and rising to vice president.

Koepsell moved to Lloyd Companies in 2007 as chief finance officer and eventually became chief operating officer in his final two years there.

After seven years with Lloyd Companies, Koepsell returned to Augustana University as a faculty member again.

House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte asked the subcommittee of five Republicans to pick Koepsell: "The part about the transfer (post-Clark), that's a huge part of it."

Greenfield said Koepsell did some self-evaluation after 2002. "I appreciate that honest self-reflection and introspection," Greenfield told the rest of the subcommittee.

Oliver was a candidate for the council in 2016 but wasn't able to attend the interview because he was traveling out of the country, according to LRC's Cichos.

The Executive Board chose Paul Bisson of Sturgis to five-year term on Investment Council in June. He succeeded David Hillard of Rapid City.

Bisson retired in 2015 after 35 years with Wells Fargo banks.

The council's new chairman is Steve Kirby of Sioux Falls, a former lieutenant governor who has a venture capital company.

Kirby, Bisson and the two other legislative appointees to the Investment Council, Loren Brass of Lennox and Jeff Nelson of Wentworth, were in the room Monday during the interviews.

So were the state treasurer, Rich Sattgast, and the state commissioner of school and public lands, Ryan Brunner, who are also members of the council.

In other action, the board chose Sen. Art Rusch, R-Vermillion, for a slot on the national Uniform Laws Commission.

Rusch fills the year remaining on the term of lawyer and former Rep. Mike DeMersseman, R-Rapid City, who qualified for lifetime status on the national commission.

"I just think he'd be pretty strong," Mickelson said. He added: "This is a one-year deal and then we'd reconsider."

The board voted 14-0 for Rusch, who started practicing law in 1971 and has been a state's attorney and is a retired circuit judge.

The other candidates were Justin Smith, a Sioux Falls lawyer who lobbies at legislative session, and Tom Simmons, who teaches at the University of South Dakota law school.

Rep. Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, said Simmons recommended that the board select Rusch.

Sen. Jeff Partridge, R-Rapid City, asked Stevens whether the subcommittee considered DeMersseman's suggestion that the board consider a lawyer from outside the Legislature.

"We took that into consideration. We already had the dean of the law school on there," Stevens replied, referring to Thomas Geu of Vermillion, who serves on the national commission.

The other commission members are: Rep. Timothy Johns, R-Lead, who also is a retired judge;

Former legislators, Brian Gosch, R-Rapid City, and Marc Feinstein, D-Sioux Falls; and Gene LeBrun, a Democratic former legislator from Rapid City, who too has lifetime status.