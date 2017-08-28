Once upon a time I swore I would never homeschool, for a multitude of reasons. What I'm finding is the more I say "I'll never," the more that seems to be exactly what ends up happening.

Earlier this year, we ordered the curriculum for Little Miss to experience second grade from the familiar surroundings of her own home. We have a designated schooling area that suits the job wonderfully, though you won't find any pictures of our homeschool room on anyone's Pinterest board.

The first day of homeschool coincided with the solar eclipse, which couldn't have been better. We made viewing boxes and watched what we could of the moon passing before the sun, and it was the highlight of our first day. We recorded some data, drew some diagrams and shared our findings. First day of science: check.

I'm finding I'm really enjoying homeschool, and thankfully, Little Miss is as well. Even doing Pre-K workbooks with Little Man has proven a sweet time for all of us.

The curriculum is as entertaining as it is educational, and Little Miss is always excited to turn the page and learn more or put an experiment to the test and do the next activity.

Aside from the educational standpoint of homeschool, I've come to especially appreciate the family aspect. First, I'll confess, I was worried I would go stir crazy being mother, chef, maid, AND teacher.

I've come to find it's a very natural role for me, however, and the additional time we've spent together has made us a far more cohesive bunch than when we had a seven-hour break from one another each day.

There's no morning rush to get out the door, or for the slowest eater in the world to finish her breakfast before catching a bus. We eat breakfast as a family around the table every morning and it sets the tone for our entire day.

My eyes have been opened to the plethora of extra-curricular teachable moments available to us as well. A puddle provides prime opportunity to splash and burn energy, but also to learn about the water cycle, the weather patterns, and why it's important to take care of our environment.

Canning salsa, a former "mom-only" task, was a first week homeschool bonus activity incorporating math, science, the beloved home economics, and — obvious bonus — we have salsa.

I never would have pegged us as a homeschool family and had cast it out as a possibility. Now that it's our reality, however, we all love it. Our family is learning together, and that's my favorite part.