Sheila St. Clair

Last seen: Aug. 15, 2015, in Duluth

Age at disappearance: 48

Description: Native American, 5-5, 125 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Circumstances: St. Clair was planning to travel to the White Earth Indian Reservation in western Minnesota but never arrived, and family members became concerned when she uncharacteristically dropped out of contact. Duluth police have called her disappearance "extremely suspect" and have offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Joseph Zak

Last seen: Dec. 7, 2015, near Brookston

Age at disappearance: 34

Description: White, 6-0, 325 pounds, dark hair, brown eyes

Circumstances: A vulnerable adult with autism and depression, Zak left his group home through a bathroom window. A cellphone ping initially indicated that he may have traveled to Esko, but authorities later declared that was likely inaccurate. Zak's family and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office told the News Tribune last September that their mission had shifted to an attempt to locate his remains in or near the St. Louis River.

William Saker

Last seen: March 10, 2017, in Duluth

Age at disappearance: 50

Description: White, 6-2, 200 pounds, brownish-blonde hair, blue-gray eyes

Circumstances: Saker was last seen while leaving his residence on the 800 block of Upham Road in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. Police said it was "imperative" that he be located because of his need for prescribed medications.

Edward LePage

Last seen: July 31, 2017, near Pike Lake

Age at disappearance: 63

Description: White, 6-1, 200 pounds, walks with a distinctive limp

Circumstances: Homeless and known to travel frequently between Duluth and Superior, authorities said LePage was last seen on the 5800 block of North Pike Road. An ATV rider found his Dodge Intrepid stuck on a remote trail in a wooded, swampy area north of Fredenberg Township on Aug. 12. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad have been combing the area but have been hindered by extremely difficult, swampy terrain.

Databases

Several local, state and national online databases contain information on outstanding missing person cases dating back as far as the 1950s. They include:

• St. Louis County Sheriff's Office missing persons page: stlouiscountymn.gov/law-public-safety/public-safety/missing-persons

• Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Missing and Unidentified Persons Clearinghouse: dps.mn.gov/divisions/bca/bca-divisions/administrative/pages/missing-unidentified-persons.aspx

• U.S. Department of Justice National Missing and Unidentified Persons System: findthemissing.org