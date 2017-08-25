SD midwives board meets first time

Sporrer said they could select an executive secretary at a future meeting.

The possible candidate who was in consideration decided the additional workload was more than that person wanted to handle, she said.

The board can start work on setting rules and choosing leadership when the members meet in person Oct. 12, according to Sporrer.

"I think April or May of 2018 is the soonest they (rules) are going to be done," she said.

The board members can expect four or five meetings over the next year and then plan on about two meetings per year after that, according to Sporrer.

She referred to Debbie Pease, of Centerville, as the reason they were on the conference call.

Pease is the citizen member of the board. Pease, who has eight daughters, said she became involved in the midwifery movement after the home birth of her fourth child.

Pease said she was elected president of South Dakota Birth Matters in 2007 and started work as its legislative lobbyist in 2009.

The Legislature's approval this year made South Dakota the thirty-second state to allow midwives.

The new law requires that midwives obtain state licenses in South Dakota. The licensing process would be part of the rules the board assembles.

That means there aren't midwives currently licensed here. The new law provides that licensed midwives from other states can serve on the South Dakota board in the meantime.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard appointed Autumn Cavender-Wilson, a certified professional midwife from Granite Falls, Minnesota; Susan Rooks, a certified nurse midwife from Oral; Pat Schwaiger, a certified professional midwife from Billings, Montana; Kimberlee McKay, a physician from Sioux Falls; and Pease.