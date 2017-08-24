Men posing as Midcontinent cable salespeople entering Bismarck homes
BISMARCK -- Bismarck police are warning residents of individuals impersonating a Midcontinent Communications salesperson.
Police have received three reports over the past couple days of fraudulent suspects telling residents they work for HD Services or HD Incorporated and need to come into the house to check Midcontinent equipment. When left alone, the false individuals have wandered into different rooms of the house, and, when asked for identification, the imposters have become angry and walked away.
A spokesperson for Midcontinent said these individuals are not affiliated with Midcontinent. Midco has one sales representative for this area and her photo can be found on its website. Midco representatives will be wearing company credentials with identification and a door-to-door sales permit, the company said.
Police remind residents to ask solicitors for identification verifying that they are employed by the company for which they claim to work. If they don’t have identification, don’t give them any money and tell them to leave.
The suspects are described as males but no clothing or vehicle description has been given.