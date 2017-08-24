A spokesperson for Midcontinent said these individuals are not affiliated with Midcontinent. Midco has one sales representative for this area and her photo can be found on its website. Midco representatives will be wearing company credentials with identification and a door-to-door sales permit, the company said.

Police remind residents to ask solicitors for identification verifying that they are employed by the company for which they claim to work. If they don’t have identification, don’t give them any money and tell them to leave.

The suspects are described as males but no clothing or vehicle description has been given.