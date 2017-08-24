State roads panel rejects 'low' bid for creek work

The work called for providing scour-protection and riprap at two creek crossings on State Highway 20 and a third crossing on State Highway 37 in Faulk and Spink counties.

The estimate was $100,572.85. But the lowest bid was $157,091.90 from Sharpe Enterprises Inc. of Fort Pierre.

Two other companies wanted more. Steve Lehrkamp Enterprises Inc. of Custer proposed $238,947.26. Corr Construction Inc. from Hermosa asked $269,950.

Rather awarding the job to one, commission members rejected all of them, as recommended by Sam Weisgram, a state Department of Transportation official.

The project would be re-bid, he said.

The commission approved six other projects Thursday.

A-G-E Corporation of Fort Pierre will install a box culvert over a creek in rural Hughes County on 318 Avenue south and west of Harrold. The company's bid of $101,296.39 was lowest of five. The estimate was $133,040.60.

Efraimson Electric Inc. of Bryant will put in a traffic signal and curb ramps along U.S. 14 in Volga in Brookings County. The company's bid of $361,746 was lowest of two. The estimate was $397,744.40.

Dakota Contracting Corporation of Sioux Falls will install a box culvert southwest of White Lake in Aurora County. The company's bid of $420,543.52 was lowest of three. The estimate was $378,431.60.

The fact that the bid was 11 percent than estimate was "justifiable," according to Weisgram. "We had a pretty close second bid on that one," he said.

Highmark Inc. of Black Hawk will construct sidewalks along three Black Hawk streets in Meade County. The company's bid $459,608.85 was lowest of four. The estimate was $394,559.25.

Because the bid was 16.5 percent above estimate, DOT staff tried to find a way to combine the work with another project, according to Weisgram.

"Nothing looked promising," he told Ron Rosenboom of Sturgis, the commission chairman.

Midwest Contracting LLC of Marshall, Minnesota, will install a box culvert over West Redstone Creek north of Artesian in Sanborn County. The company's bid of $270,642.60 was lowest of six. The estimate was $304,004.10.

Soukup Construction Inc. of Sioux Falls will build a shared-use path along State Highway 38 and Railroad Street at Hartford in Minnehaha County. The company's bid of $216,666 was lowest of two. The estimate was $262,337.60.