State's commission changes lotto games

The price for a Mega Millions ticket would double to $2 and the jackpot would start at $40 million, rather than the present $15 million.

Most of the Mega Millions prizes including the jackpot would be more difficult to win, too.

In another move, the commission added the new Lotto America game. It replaces Hot Lotto, whose last drawing is Oct. 28. Lotto America starts in November at $1 per ticket and a starting jackpot of $2 million.

"This was strictly a business decision," said Norm Lingle, the lottery's executive director. "Hot Lotto has been around for 15 years. It reached the end of its life cycle."

Lingle said state lottery organizations have learned they need to change lotto games more frequently to keep players interested.

In the same way, Mega Millions last saw changes in October 2014, he said.

No one testified in favor of the proposed rules or against.

Lottery officials expect the changes to Mega Millions would produce sales of $5.8 million, generating $1.8 million in net revenue for a fiscal year.

"We're looking at basically a 50 percent increase in sales," Lingle said. He said that's largely due to the doubling of the ticket price.

At the same time, they expect a 25 percent reduction in number of tickets being sold, he said. Those estimates are based on South Dakota's experience when Powerball's price went from $1 to $2, according to Lingle.