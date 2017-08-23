Fargo man delays ‘pro-white’ rally; no new date set

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Tefft said that date is now off the table, and he would not name another possible date for the rally.

“I figured I could get something going, but it’s a little too soon,” Tefft said.

Tefft, who describes himself as a pro-white civil rights activist, attended the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., the weekend of Aug. 12, which drew counter protests. One woman was killed, and 19 others were injured when a driver with alleged Nazi sympathies drove into a crowd protesting on a city street.

Following the Charlottesville rally, Tefft’s father, Pearce Tefft, sent The Forum a letter to the editor denouncing his son’s beliefs. The letter was widely circulated online, and it received attention from numerous news outlets.

Tefft said since the events in Charlottesville, many of the social media platforms and websites he used to communicate with like-minded people have been taken down, making it difficult to work on details of the Fargo rally.

He said he’s also received numerous death threats and that he’s been pranked by people posing as being sympathetic to “pro-white” beliefs.

“It’s all got me spooked,” he said.