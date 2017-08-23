Killed in the 4 a.m. crash were Jaden Olson, a 16-year-old girl, and Michael Forbush, 64.

Olson was driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla northbound on U.S. Highway 81 when it crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2003 Chrysler Concorde driven by Forbush, said the South Dakota State Patrol.

The Concorde went into the west ditch and started on fire.

Olson was not wearing a seatbelt and it is undetermined whether Forbush was wearing a seatbelt. Both were pronounced dead at scene. They were the only people involved in the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash