The boy, and three other teenage girls in the car, had minor injuries when the 2002 Chevy Trailblazer went into the ditch off a gravel road and rolled several times about 4:45 p.m.. The girl who died, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, said the South Dakota State Patrol.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Names weren’t being released Tuesday pending notification of family.

The other passengers in the vehicle were two 14-year-old girls and a 17-year-old girl.