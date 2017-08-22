Standing Rock Sioux Tribe completes water pipeline

“Construction of the water treatment plant, the new water intake and many miles of pipe ensures safe, clean and reliable drinking water for the people of Standing Rock,” said Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault.

A public Valve-Turning Ceremony has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday along the pipeline alignment in front of the Standing Rock Municipal Rural and Industrial Water Office in Fort Yates.

“Projects like these demonstrate the benefits of investments in infrastructure to meet the current and future needs of the Tribe,” said Arden Freitag, area manager for the Bureau of Reclamation. “This project completes a major effort to stabilize the water supply for the communities on the northern part of the reservation, replacing the Fort Yates Intake that failed in 2003 and an aging water treatment plant.”