SD woman dies after being hit by semi while walking on major highway in central Minnesota
HECTOR, Minn. -- A 29-year-old Sisseton, S.D., woman died while she was walking on U.S. Highway 212 early Tuesday morning when she was struck and killed by a semi.
Kara Diane Dirtseller was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 2:09 a.m. near Hector in Renville County in central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi driven by Randy Lee Roush, 54, of New Auburn, Minn., was eastbound on the highway when his truck hit the woman who the patrol said was in the eastbound lane.
No other details were available.