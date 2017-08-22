Aero Commission tells DOT to bring financial information

Commissioner Arne Hauge, of Canistota, made the original request.

Hauge said he "ran a tape" of agenda items that showed state commitments on public airport projects of more than $800,000.

Joel Jundt, the deputy secretary of transportation, said the commission would have the information at the next meeting.

Another commissioner, Skip VanDerhule, of Yankton, supported Hauge.

VanDerhule said there have been many requests through his 13 years on the commission.

But state Department of Transportation employees often didn't provide information, according to VanDerhule.

Hauge said engineering expenses on some projects "baffle me." As an example he pointed to a project for completing the wildlife fence around the Martin airport.

"I sure question the oversight on this one," Hauge said.

He also noted the consultant's expense of $8,470 for the Mitchell airport to buy a snowplow.

"I think this is absurd," Hauge said.

The local share is 5 percent.

"They don't have enough skin in the game to look for a really good price. Why should they?" VanDerhule said.

Here are summaries of the actions taken on the projects Tuesday.

• Aberdeen — Acquire snow-removal equipment and assessment and management of wildlife hazard. The commission approved the state share of $67,500. The federal share is $1,215,000. The local share is $67,500.

• Britton — Hangar taxiway expansion. The commission approved the state share of $25,750. The federal share is $463,500. The local share is $25,750.

• Canton — Wildlife fence and wetlands mitigation. The commission approved the state share of $22,383. The federal share is $402,901. The local share is $22,385.

• Chamberlain — Produce a master plan and airport layout plan. The commission approved the state share of $12,255. The federal share is $220,590. The local share is $12,255.

• Clark County — Acquire snow removal equipment. The commission approved the state share of $8,750. The federal share is $157,500. The local share is $8,750.

• Custer County — Reconstruct the general-aviation apron. The commission approved the state share of $31,944.44. The federal share is $575,000. The local share is $31,944.45.

• Eagle Butte — Reconstruction and expansion of general-aviation apron and related work. The commission approved the state share of $4,000. The federal share is $72,000. The local share is $4,000.

• Faulkton — Wetland and wildlife work. The commission approved the state share of $6,250. The federal share is $112,500. The local share is $6,250.

• Madison — Wetland mitigation. The commission approved the state share of $16,650. The federal share is $299,700. The local share is $16,650.

• Martin — Wildlife fence. The commission approved the state share of $9,166.66. The federal share is $165,000. The local share is $9,166.67.

• Mitchell — Purchase snow-removal equipment. The commission approved the state share of $6,650. The federal share is $119,700. The local share is $6,650.

• Mobridge — Design for reconstruction of runway and related work. The commission approved the state share of $18,751. The federal share is $337,509. The local share is $18,751.

• Rapid City — Reconstruction of general-aviation apron and design for de-icing apron. The commission approved the state share of $89,722.22. The federal share is $1,615,000. The local share is $89,722.22.

• Sioux Falls — Runway and taxiway work. The commission approved the state share of $457,081. The federal share is $8,227,472. The local share is $457,081.

• Spearfish — A focused-planning study for various improvements. The commission approved the state share of $6,944.44. The federal share is $125,000. The local share is $6,944.45.

The last project considered Tuesday was general-aviation pavement maintenance at various airports. The commission approved the state share of $45,600. The federal share is $820,800. The local share is $45,600.

The commission also considered for information-only a late-arriving proposal for a Pierre passenger boarding bridge and related work.

The commission plans to vote on the Pierre project at the next meeting. The state share would be $44,444.44. The federal share is $800,000. The local share is $44,444.45.