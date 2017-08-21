The two were listed as one of four newly announced open call cities. The ttwo others were Houston and San Antonio, Texas.

Ryan Seacrest, longtime host of one of the most popular shows in TV history, tweeted out an invitation showing Fargo as one of the four new audition cities. No other details were given in the brief announcement, later emailed out by ABC.

ABC picked up the 15-year-old singing competition show after FOX stopped airing it two years ago as its once-massive audience kept shrinking. ABC plans to re-launch the show this winter.

For more on the show and how to audition, click here: http://abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions