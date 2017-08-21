SD ag, fishing officials update water issue

The two appeared on a Facebook Live Event on Aug. 21, focused on the controversy over so-called non-meandered waters, a surveying term that makes some waters private, not public.

The South Dakota legislature had tried several times to solve a rising conflict between farm land owners and fishing enthusiasts. Fishermen, with the encouragement of Game & Fish Department rules, increasingly used waters that have risen onto farmland as precipitation has been more abundant since 1993.

Jaspers said the issue is of special concern in the prairie pothole areas of northeast South Dakota, but apply statewide.

The legal issue came to a head after two landowner lawsuits in which the North Dakota Supreme Court cases underlined the farm landowner's rights to control access on water, even if it would be accessible from a public roadway.

The Game, Fish & Parks this past spring faced a political firestorm from fishing and recreational constituents when they blocked access points to larger non-meandered bodies of water that sportsmen have been using with landowners' tacit approval for since early in the 1900s. These are the so-called Section 8 waters, involving 27 to 28 bodies of water. Most farmers did not expect the Section 8 those lakes to close, but were more concerned about newer bodies of water that have swelled in the past 25 years or so.

A law passed June 12, 2017, in a special session, allowed farmers an opportunity to petition for limits on access for both the Section 8 land and to post their access on other land on non-meandered waters, but because of an amendment the law expires in 2018.

In the Facebook session, Hepler and Jaspers gave an update on the program and took turns answered that were either "frequently-asked-questions" on the issue, posted on the Game, Fish and Parks website, or had been submitted via Facebook. The event could be viewed live but then viewed later on the internet. Hepler said future meetings involving setting rules will likely be open to the public via the internet or recorded for viewing at convenient times.

Clear for now

Both applauded the Legislature for giving at least temporary clarity. "I can take the family on the lake unless I can see that the water is marked," Hepler said. "That's one of the benefits of the bill that gets lost."

Hepler said farmers in the immediate term are to post waters with a "conspicuous mark," but only a few have been marked for closing and most fishermen are not noticing much change from previous years. The department offers an on-line form for petitioning to restrict access to a Section 8 lake. Also, the commission is in the process of coming up with more formal signage that will be available to landowners at a reasonable cost, as well as cost-effective buoys and rules.

Hepler said issues involving placement of buoys require common sense. He said that any kind of aquatic program similar to a "walk-in" program for land, would have to provide "some kind of consistency." He said

Jaspers said he wonders if there is more concern about the impact of ice fishing. As with hunting, he suggested sportsmen spend time getting to know farmers before their favorite hunting or fishing season, to make for better relations. He said the Legislature forced itself to consider the issue in 2018. Everyone wants to them "extends that out so there's more surety."