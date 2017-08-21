Lake Area, which has been expanding over recent years, was joined on the top 20 list nationwide by Mitchell Technical Institute in southeast South Dakota, which recently combined its facilities in a new campus on the south edge of town. Mitchell was ranked No. 13, according to the study by personal finance website WalletHub.

Also in the top 10 for states with the best systems were North Dakota at No. 7 and Minnesota at No. 8.

Minnesota helped earn its top 10 ranking as Leech Lake Tribal College in Cass Lake was ranked as the No. 1 community college in the U.S.

The rankings were based on cost, student-faculty ratio, graduation rates and job placement rates, among other factors.

In the study, the website study researchers said, “During the 2016 to 2017 academic year, tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged $1,760 per semester versus $4,825 at a public four-year institution and $16,740 at a four-year private school. Based on those rates, students who earn their general-education credits at a community college before transferring to an in-state public four-year university would save $12,260 over two years on tuition and fees alone.”