Ten sailors missing from USS John S. McCain after collision

The U.S. Navy said in an earlier statement the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was damaged after it collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC.

The Navy said the ship is sailing under its own power and heading to port.

"Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities," the Navy said in a statement posted on the website of the Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

"In addition to tug boats out of Singapore, the Republic of Singapore Navy ship RSS Gallant, RSN helicopters and Police Coast Guard vessel Basking Shark are currently in the area to render assistance," it said.

The statement said MV-22 Ospreys and SH-60S Sea Hawks from USS America were also responding.

The Alnic MC is a Liberian-flagged, 183 meter-long oil or chemical tanker of 50,760 deadweight tons, according to shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Shipping data showed it last sent a transponder signal at 2258 GMT Sunday and has since come to a halt 6-12 miles off the east coast of the Pengerang peninsula in Johor, southern Malaysia. The ship data showed it was "ballasting," meaning that it was not loaded full of oil for cargo.

The U.S. Navy vessel is named for John S. McCain Sr., and John S. McCain Jr., both Admirals in the United States Navy.

"Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight - appreciate the work of search & rescue crews," their son and grandson, U.S. Republican Sen. John McCain, said on Twitter.