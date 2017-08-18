Former Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal executive sent to prison for embezzlement
SISSETON, S.D. -- A former executive board member of a district in the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for embezzlement.
U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Randy Seiler said Carrie Godfrey, 52, of the Big Coulee District was sentenced in federal court Thursday and also ordered to pay restitution of $31,640, to pay a fine of $3,000, and to serve three years of supervised release after serving her prison sentence.
According to court documents, from approximately June 2010 through March 2013, Godfrey and her co-defendants conspired to embezzle, steal, and knowingly convert to their own use funds from the district.
The Big Coulee District is a political subdivision of the tribe.
Godfrey and her co-defendants were all elected executive board members or employees of the district at the time. During the conspiracy, they stole a total of $81,542.50 from the district, said Seiler.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.