U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Randy Seiler said Carrie Godfrey, 52, of the Big Coulee District was sentenced in federal court Thursday and also ordered to pay restitution of $31,640, to pay a fine of $3,000, and to serve three years of supervised release after serving her prison sentence.

According to court documents, from approximately June 2010 through March 2013, Godfrey and her co-defendants conspired to embezzle, steal, and knowingly convert to their own use funds from the district.

The Big Coulee District is a political subdivision of the tribe.

Godfrey and her co-defendants were all elected executive board members or employees of the district at the time. During the conspiracy, they stole a total of $81,542.50 from the district, said Seiler.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.