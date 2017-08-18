Breitbart also ran a story on Bannon's return.

"The populist-nationalist movement got a lot stronger today," said Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow. "Breitbart gained an executive chairman with his finger on the pulse of the Trump agenda."

The move had been widely expected. Breitbart already has been taking aim at some of Trump's advisers with whom Bannon clashed, including the president's economic adviser Gary Cohn. Cohn, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and others are viewed as moderates and even Democrats by Bannon, determined to move Trump's agenda away from the kind of populism and nationalism he favors.

Earlier on Friday, Bannon told Joshua Green of Bloomberg News that "if there's any confusion out there, let me clear it up: I'm leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents -- on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America."

Bannon served as executive chairman of Breitbart since shortly after founder Andrew Breitbart's death in 2012. Trump tapped him as his campaign chief executive in August, 2016.