Already 840 livestock producers have applied on the website for hay from what's being called the "Hay Lottery."

With the huge number of applications, the department has decided to do a lottery. Each producer selected in the lottery will get a semi-load of hay in the lottery on Sept. 1.

Until then, Michelle Mielke of NDDA said they are in need of truckers to help move hay that has been donated and also of more donations.

She said 30 semi-load donations are waiting at farms in the region to be hauled to a central location site near North Dakota State University.

Mielke was excited on Friday, Aug. 18, because five or six semi loads were being hauled to Fargo from producers in Michigan who have donated to the cause.

The hay lottery was organized by NDDA and the NDSU Agricultural Experiment Station.

Ag departments in South Dakota and Montana will have their own lotteries, but Mielke said the application process is going through the NDDA website.

To apply, livestock producers must have at least 25 animals and be in the heavier drought-stricken areas.

To apply, more information is available at www.nd.gov/ndda.

For those willing to donate hay or help with the trucking, they can call NDDA at 701-328-4764 or 1-844-642-4752 to get information about delivery to the collection site near the NDSU campus.