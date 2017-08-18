Carl Icahn steps down as adviser to U.S. President Trump

Some Democratic lawmakers and biofuels advocates have argued that Icahn's policy recommendations to the Republican administration create a conflict of interest with his businesses, including oil refining company CVR Energy Inc . Icahn has denied any conflict of interest.

"I chose to end this arrangement (with your blessing) because I did not want partisan bickering about my role to in any way cloud your administration," Icahn wrote in a letter to Trump released on his website.

Icahn's departure comes after a flurry of changes at the White House. Trump on Friday fired his chief strategist Stephen Bannon, two days after disbanding two high-profile business advisory groups.