    Carl Icahn steps down as adviser to U.S. President Trump

    By Reuters Media Today at 4:42 p.m.
    Carl Icahn, an activist investor, during the 32nd Annual Gala for the Police Foundation in New York, March 16, 2010. The special committee of Dell's board overseeing the sale of the computer maker asked Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management, whose combined stake is over 12 percent in the company, on May 13, 2013 to furnish more information about their recent demand for a special dividend. (Chad Batka/The New York Times)

    Billionaire investor Carl Icahn on Friday ended his role as a special adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump after facing criticism that his recommendations on policy could help his own investments.

    Some Democratic lawmakers and biofuels advocates have argued that Icahn's policy recommendations to the Republican administration create a conflict of interest with his businesses, including oil refining company CVR Energy Inc . Icahn has denied any conflict of interest.

    "I chose to end this arrangement (with your blessing) because I did not want partisan bickering about my role to in any way cloud your administration," Icahn wrote in a letter to Trump released on his website.

    Icahn's departure comes after a flurry of changes at the White House. Trump on Friday fired his chief strategist Stephen Bannon, two days after disbanding two high-profile business advisory groups.

