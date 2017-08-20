The strangers knew why they were there and both expected something magnificent, but neither could imagine just how divine and heavenly the sight would be.

It was getting darker and darker as the people crowding the upper deck craned their necks to look skyward. Soft whispers could be heard, then suddenly a hush, before a communion of "awes" as the giant halo glowed above them.

"To me it was showing what the world was like when God created it," Anderson said. "As in Genesis, first it was dark. It went from dark to light. That's what I was thinking about when I was looking at it."

It was June 20, 1973, and Anderson had just seen her first total solar eclipse. The halo was the sun's corona, the outer glow visible only when the moon completely covers the sun.

Moments earlier, the priest had told her "it was his seventh eclipse, but he hadn't seen a total one yet. It always clouded out. I said 'Father, we better throw you overboard.' But he finally got to see one."

And in eclipse terms, it was a doozy—lasting 4 minutes, 5 seconds. But had it lasted an hour, it wouldn't have been long enough for Anderson.

"Of course, once you see it, you're hooked," she said.

In the next 44 years, Anderson would travel across four continents and 33 countries, mostly in pursuit of more of the same awestruck moments. She has seen seven total solar eclipses in her lifetime.

That's quite an accomplishment, according to Dean Smith, an instructor in the University of North Dakota's physics department and adviser for the university's Northern Sky Astronomical Society. He planned to be in Idaho by Monday, Aug. 21, in hopes of seeing his own first total eclipse.

"Total solar eclipses usually happen somewhere in the world most years, but not every year," Smith said. "Usually it's in a narrow path where you have to be, and most places there's a long time in between seeing them. You might have to go somewhere remote. It's not always in a convenient place."

In fact, a NASA website said the last total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous United States was 38 years ago on Feb. 26, 1979. Its path passed through Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and North Dakota.

That eclipse already had been Anderson's fourth, and she remembers it well. She and about 500 people first arrived in Montana's Big Sky Country and spent the night in a hotel.

"They (the hotel desk) didn't call us, there were too many of us, so they rang the fire alarm at 2 o'clock in the morning to tell us to get up," she said.

As astronaut Scott Carpenter flew overhead to find the best viewing sight—not too cloudy or too windy—buses delivered the rest of the thrill seekers to a remote "nowhere" near Lavina, Mont.

"We were out in the middle of Montana, not a soul in sight. It was all snow," Anderson said. "We crawled over the fences and over the pasture. It was a long way to go for two minutes."

The eclipse actually lasted 2 minutes, 37 seconds, but again, Anderson said it was well worth it.

Every eclipse has been a fascinating experience for the amateur science hobbyist who got hooked quite accidentally.

A simple trip

Her inaugural trip had been planned as a simple summer diversion. One of the first people to earn a doctorate in special education in the country, Anderson had set up the program at UND in the 1960s. She was teaching there the second half of the summer of 1973 and wanted something to do the first half.

"I read about this eclipse in a science magazine, and I thought that would be fun," she said recently as she recalled the memories in her East Grand Forks home.

Wearing a pendant necklace of polished meteorite, Anderson is surrounded by splayed newspaper clippings, science magazines and pictures of exotic places and faraway friends. She flips through a fat scrapbook covered with Life magazine images as she shares more pictures of her adventures. One shows her dressed in "fancy duds" at a captain's dinner aboard a ship.

In another she peers through a set of homemade eclipse goggles. She made them from four "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" cups — cutting the bottoms out and placing a piece of specialized mylar between each pair of stacked cups.

"These are all total eclipses," she says as she points to the pictures. Partial eclipses? "I never bothered with those," she says.

In total, Anderson has logged 23 minutes, 7 seconds of total eclipse time. She has kept a record of all of them on a tattered calendar page.

After her sixth eclipse, she made a T-shirt commemorating the same. The front shows a picture she took of the corona and an extra burst of light.

"It's called the diamond ring because it's the moment right before totality," she says.

The back of the shirt reads: "I was there!" and it includes all the eclipses she had seen through 1994. In addition to her first and fourth, she mentions Australia, June 20, 1974; The Fairwind, Pacific Ocean, Oct. 12, 1977; The Independence, Pacific Ocean, July 11, 1991; and Iguacu Falls, Brazil, Nov. 3, 1994.

Her seventh, and what she thinks is her final, was aboard The Fascination on the Atlantic Ocean off Aruba on Feb. 26, 1998. She'll watch Monday's eclipse on the big screen in the chapel of East Grand Forks' Good Samaritan Center.

Feeling starstruck

Anderson said the cruise excursions were popular because they almost guaranteed a good view of the eclipse.

If the skies were expected to cloud over, the ship could change course more readily than people could on land. And the cruises always booked interesting guests to speak and mingle in case an eclipse still turned into a bust.

Anderson said she met many famous people, including Arthur C. Clarke, author of "2001: A Space Odyssey," and Margaret Mead, the American cultural anthropologist known best for her influential study "Coming of Age in Samoa."

Anderson also met Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart and Michael Collins, long known as the "forgotten astronaut" of Apollo 11.

But astronauts present or not, Anderson has this advice for anyone who has a chance to see a total eclipse: "Go!"