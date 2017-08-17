Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal told The Kansas City Star she posted the comment out of frustration with the "trauma and despair" the president is causing with his statements about the events in Charlottesville, Va.

"The way I responded this morning was wrong," she told The Star. "I'm frustrated. Did I mean the statement? No. Am I frustrated? Absolutely. The president is causing damage. He's causing hate."

Chappelle-Nadal posted the comment on her personal Facebook page, which is not open to the public.

"On my personal Facebook, I put up a statement saying, 'I really hate Trump. He's causing trauma and nightmares.' That was my original post," she said. "A whole bunch of people responded to that."

Later in the thread, in response to another commenter, she wrote: "I hope Trump is assassinated!"

She later deleted the comment.

"It was wrong for me to post that," Chappelle-Nadal said. "But I am not going to shy away from the damage this president is causing."

In Charlottesville, white nationalists and counterprotesters clashed over the removal of a Confederate monument. An alleged white supremacist drove his car into a crowd near the city's downtown mall, killing a 32-year-old woman.

Trump reacted to the events in Charlottesville by saying "both sides" were to blame for the violence, comments that drew immediate criticism from across the political spectrum.

Chappelle-Nadal noted that it was recently the three-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson--a city she represents in the Missouri Senate. Additionally, the NAACP recently issued a travel advisory for Missouri, warning people to be careful while in the state because of a danger that civil rights won't be respected.

"There are people who are afraid of going out in the streets. It's worse than even Ferguson."

Trump's comments "make it easier for racists to be racists," Chappelle-Nadal said.

"As long as I have a voice," she said, "I'm going to talk about the damage (Trump) is creating in this nation."

Her Facebook comment, which was first reported by a conservative radio host in St. Louis, was condemned by Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh, a St. Louis County Democrat.

"Promoting, supporting or suggesting violence against anyone, especially our elected leaders, is never acceptable," Walsh said in a statement. "There is too much rancor and hate in today's political discourse, and Sen. Chappelle-Nadal should be ashamed of herself for adding her voice to this toxic environment."

The comment also drew a call for her resignation from at least one leading GOP lawmaker.

"This is disgusting," Rep. Kirk Mathews, a St. Louis County Republican, tweeted. "You should be ashamed. Resign."

Chappelle-Nadal dismissed the call for her to step down.