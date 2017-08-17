The hubs currently must deposit all money from account holders in a state-chartered or federal-chartered bank that must be in South Dakota.

The commission might remove the "in South Dakota" part.

That would allow hubs to put the money in any institution that has a state or federal bank charter.

The hubs cater to gamblers who open pre-paid accounts and communicate bets directly to the hubs using telephones or other electronic devices.

The commission plans a public hearing Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m. MT in Deadwood City Hall.

South Dakota has one totalizer hub in Sioux Falls. The commission approved the license application Wednesday for a second hub.

Randy Gallo of Jupiter, Florida, owns the newly approved hub.

Larry Eliason, the commission's executive secretary, said Thursday he came up with the idea for dropping the "in South Dakota" requirement.

"My thought process on this actually started in June," he said.

Eliason said he wanted to send a birthday check to a nephew who attends graduate school in Texas but grew up at Gettysburg, still banks there, and whose parents still live there.

The young man uses automatic withdrawals for monthly bills, gets paid by direct deposit, uses debit cards for purchases and gets cash from ATMs when needed, according to Eliason.

"I thought if this is the way a grad student conducts his daily transactions I should probably look at some of our rules," Eliason said.

He checked with the commission's chief auditor in Deadwood. She said online banking activity has become so prevalent that a bank's location doesn't matter for an audit.

"There are statutes (South Dakota laws) that require licensees to provide all books and records to the Commission on Gaming for inspection and the auditors can get all the information they need from those records," Eliason said.

He indicated there might be more rule changes proposed for totalizer hubs at a hearing farther into the future.

"With any type of wagering or gaming activity keeping the regulations current with the technology is always a challenge," Eliason said.