A great perennial with a bad name

A: And beauty you did share. Thanks for reminding us of a robust, winter-hardy perennial where a tall feature is wanted. Joe-Pye Weed is among the perennials that I wish would drop the "weed" portion of the common name, because it sounds bad. If you prefer a different name, it used to be called Eupatorium, from its botanical genus. Now it appears to have been reclassified as Eutrochium. Maybe let's just call it Joe-Pye Plant.

It's a wildflower native to much of the United States, and it has domesticated well as a garden perennial. Blooming from midsummer until fall, it's fully winter-hardy in zones 3 and 4. It's not fussy about soil type and it's a butterfly and bee magnet, as you've found. Besides the taller-growing type, several shorter varieties can be found at garden centers.

Legend says Joe-Pye (Jopi in native tongue) was a Native American healer in New England who used the medicinal plant to treat kidney ailments and typhus.

Q: Can you help me identify the weed in the photo I'm sending? Nothing seems to kill it off. Can you advise? - James Haley, Fargo.

A: Your photo shows the heart-shaped, waxy green leaves of the low-growing plant called wild violet, which is among the challenging lawn weeds along with creeping Charlie. Persistence and timing of herbicides are the keys for control. Applications in summer often burn down the foliage, and the weed grows back from the roots. The most successful time for application is fall, about mid-September, when the weeds will carry the chemical downward. Apply to regrowth next spring and repeat the cycle several years and you should win. Herbicides with the active ingredients dicamba, quinclorac or triclopyr give better results than 2,4-D alone.

Q: I'm having my house painted and would like to know if it is too early to cut my clematis down. It blossomed beautifully earlier but has no flowers left now. I do want it to come back next spring. - Doris Desautels, Fargo.

A: It would be better to avoid cutting back the clematis this early in August. Even though it's done blooming, the plant is still feeding the roots for winter survival and storing up nutrition. If there is a way to detach the trellis from the house and swing the entire trellis plus clematis away from the house enough to paint behind, that would be best. If there is no other option, the clematis could be cut back, but it's possible it would affect next year's growth. It might be a good idea to search for a way to paint behind the trellis without a drastic cutback of the clematis.

