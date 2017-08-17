The name of the person is not being released pending notification of family members. He died Wednesday in a Fargo, N.D. hospital.

A 1999 Dodge Caravan was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when the driver lost control after the vehicle hit a deer. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Milbank Police Department, Big Stone Fire Department and Big Stone County (Minn.) Sheriff’s Office.